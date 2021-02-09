Eufaula Parks and Recreation basketball scores

Feb. 1
Training League
Cavs vs. Rockets
In the first quarter of the first half, the Cavs outscored the Rockets by 10-4 and went into halftime ahead 19-16. Both teams each scored five in the opening quarter of the second half, but the Cavs again outscored the Rockets 10-4 in the fourth and won by a score of 34-25.
For the Cavs, the leading scorer was Ja’Kayden Mahone with 19 points. For the Rockets, Tyren Turner scored 15 and Chance McElroy scored 10.
Beginning League
Sixers vs. Hornets
The Sixers and the Hornets were tied up at 6 at the end of the first quarter, and no points were scored in the second quarter. The score again tied at the end of the third (8-8), fourth (14-14) and overtime (18-18), and the game was called as a draw.
The leading scorer for the Sixers was Ja’Cayden Hill with 12 points, followed by Brayden Gibson with four. The leading scorer for the Hornets was Talon Ward with 10 followed by Anna Bloom with four.
Girls League
Sky vs. Sparks
The Sky and Sparks teams ended the first quarter 12-11, but Sky pushed forward to go ahead by seven at halftime. Sky opened the half with 14 points to Sparks 4 and won the game 41-23.
Quanneesia Walton was the lead scorer for team Sky with 25 points, and Zyonn McKinnon scored 20 for team Sparks.
Senior boys League
Suns vs. Heat
The Suns and Heat played a close game for a halftime score of 16-26 with the Heat leading. The Suns rallied to score 16 in the third quarter compared to the Heat’s eight, and the Suns again outscored the Heat in the fourth quarter 11-8, leading the Suns to a 43-42 win.
Leading scorers for the Suns were Xavier Dennis with 12 and Zachai Steele and George McFolley with 11 each. Leading scorers for the Heat were Jeremiah Vincent with 17, Zion Martin with 10 and Jamere Thomas with eight.
Senior boys League
Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Warriors started off strong in Monday’s game, outscoring the Nuggets 15-4 in the first, 11-6 in the second, 19-14 in the third and 17-4 in the fourth for a 62-28 win.
Carter Gray was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 16 points followed by Drashon Bussey with 15. Jave’ Williams scored 12, and Montrell Brundidge scored 10. For the Nuggets, Kevin Dunn was the high scorer at 17.
Feb. 4 games
Training League
Celtics vs. Rockets
The Celtics outscored the Rockets 8-4, 6-0, 9-0 and 6-5 to win the game 28-9.
Demetrion Warren led the Celtics with a team-high of 18 points, and Tyren Turner scored 7 points for the Rockets.
Beginning League
The Sixers and the Lakers played a close first quarter. At halftime, the Sixers had surged ahead to a 16-8 lead. The Sixers scored four points in the third, and the defense shut down the Lakers. Each team scored six points in the fourth, leading the Sixers to a 26-14 win.
Jakell Paige was the leading scorer for the Sixers with 13 points followed by Ja’Cayden Hill with 9. For the Lakers, Mauriee Jackson scored 12 and Kaleb Thomas scored two.
Girls League
Dream vs. Sparks
The Dream Team won big, outscoring the Sparks 41-25. Dream scored 16 points in the first half to take a 16-10 lead at halftime. Dream extended their lead to 27-14 at the end of the third quarter and added 14 points to Dream’s 11 to end the game.
Nylah Green was the leading scorer for Dream with 19 points, and Zyonn McKinnon scored 21 for the Sparks.
Senior boys League
Bucks vs. Nuggets
The Bucks had a big 43-25 win against the Nuggets, scoring 11 points in each quarter except the third where they scored 10.
Zymarion Fryer (17), Semaji Daughtry (12) and Bryan Bouyer (7) were the leading scorers for the Bucks, and Kevin Dunn (15) and Jamarias Dixon (4) led for the Nuggets.
Senior boys League
Suns vs. Warriors
After being outscored 11-0 in the first quarter, the Warriors rallied and scored 14 points to go into halftime down 16-14. The Warriors kept their momentum going after the half and went into the fourth quarter down 25-24. The Suns offense came alive and scored 13 in the final quarter and held the Warriors to just five points, sealing a 38-29 Suns victory.
Darren Madrie was the leading scorer for the Suns with 10 points, followed by George McFolley and Zachai Steel with eight each and Xavier Dennis with seven. Carter Gray led the Warriors with 9 points, and Drashon Bussey and Jave’ Williams followed up with six each.