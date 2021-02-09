Eufaula Parks and Recreation basketball scores

The Sky and Sparks teams ended the first quarter 12-11, but Sky pushed forward to go ahead by seven at halftime. Sky opened the half with 14 points to Sparks 4 and won the game 41-23.

Quanneesia Walton was the lead scorer for team Sky with 25 points, and Zyonn McKinnon scored 20 for team Sparks.

Senior boys League

Suns vs. Heat

The Suns and Heat played a close game for a halftime score of 16-26 with the Heat leading. The Suns rallied to score 16 in the third quarter compared to the Heat’s eight, and the Suns again outscored the Heat in the fourth quarter 11-8, leading the Suns to a 43-42 win.

Leading scorers for the Suns were Xavier Dennis with 12 and Zachai Steele and George McFolley with 11 each. Leading scorers for the Heat were Jeremiah Vincent with 17, Zion Martin with 10 and Jamere Thomas with eight.

Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Warriors started off strong in Monday’s game, outscoring the Nuggets 15-4 in the first, 11-6 in the second, 19-14 in the third and 17-4 in the fourth for a 62-28 win.