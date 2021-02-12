Eufaula Parks and Recreation Basketball

The leading scorer for the Lakers was Mauriee Jackson with 16, followed by Jessie Jackson and Kaleb Thomas with 4. The leading scorers for the Hornets were Jayden Lawrence and Talon Ward with 6 each followed by Anna Bloom, Malaki Jones and Grayon Littlefield all with 2 each.

Girls League

Dream vs. Sky

After being ahead by 4 points at the end of the first quarter, team Sky was down 2 at the half to team Dream. Sky surged ahead again, scoring 8 points compared to Dream’s three, but Dream scored 13 in the final quarter to take the win 30-23.

For team Dream, Nylah Green led with 16 points followed by Natoria Brascom with 8. Quanneesia Walton was the lead scorer for team Sky with 12 points, and Kendria Douglas scored 7.

Senior boys League

Suns vs. Nuggets

After a slow 8-6 first quarter in the Nuggets’ favor, the Suns exploded into a 24-11 lead at halftime. The Suns outscored the Nuggets 10-7 in the third and a 22-point fourth quarter sealed the 56-26 victory for the Suns.