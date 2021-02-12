Eufaula Parks and Recreation Basketball

Feb. 9 games
Little Ballers
Magicians vs. Hot Shots
The Magicians and the Hot Shots each scored four points in the opening quarters of the game before the Hot Shots were outscored 10-2 in the final half. The Magicians won 14-6.
Eden Blackmon scored 12 for the Magicians, and Chandler Haynes scored the remaining 2 points. Brayden Crews scored 4 for the Hot Shots, and Steven Osmer scored 2.
Training League
Cavaliers vs. Celtics
In the first quarter of the first half, the Cavs outscored the Celtics by 11-2 and went into halftime ahead 22-4. The Cavaliers again outscored the Celtics 9-4 in the third and had just a 2-point fourth quarter to win by a score of 33-15.
For the Cavaliers, the leading scorer was Ja’Kayden Mahone with 15 points followed by Jakob Thomas with 10. For the Celtics, Ri’Kiveon Bouyer scored 7.
Beginning League
Lakers vs. Hornets
The Lakers scored 12 points in the first half to take a 12-4 lead at halftime. After a 12-point third quarter, and holding their opponent scoreless, the Lakers scored just 2 in the final minutes to the Hornets’ 7 points to win 26-18.
The leading scorer for the Lakers was Mauriee Jackson with 16, followed by Jessie Jackson and Kaleb Thomas with 4. The leading scorers for the Hornets were Jayden Lawrence and Talon Ward with 6 each followed by Anna Bloom, Malaki Jones and Grayon Littlefield all with 2 each.
Girls League
Dream vs. Sky
After being ahead by 4 points at the end of the first quarter, team Sky was down 2 at the half to team Dream. Sky surged ahead again, scoring 8 points compared to Dream’s three, but Dream scored 13 in the final quarter to take the win 30-23.
For team Dream, Nylah Green led with 16 points followed by Natoria Brascom with 8. Quanneesia Walton was the lead scorer for team Sky with 12 points, and Kendria Douglas scored 7.
Senior boys League
Suns vs. Nuggets
After a slow 8-6 first quarter in the Nuggets’ favor, the Suns exploded into a 24-11 lead at halftime. The Suns outscored the Nuggets 10-7 in the third and a 22-point fourth quarter sealed the 56-26 victory for the Suns.
Leading scorers for the Suns were George McFolley with 20 points followed by Zachai Steele with 12, Xavier Dennis with 10 and Darren Madrie with 8. Leading scorers for the Nuggets were Kevin Dunn at 10 and Jamil Davis and Jaquavion Johnson with 5 each.
Senior boys League
Heat vs. Bucks
The Bucks took an early first quarter lead 7-4, but a 12-point quarter from the Heat led to a 16-15 lead. The Heat rallied to score 11 in the opening second half while holding the Bucks to just 4 points. A 9-point attempt at a comeback for the Bucks fell short, and the Heat won 37-28.
Jeremiah Vincent was the leading scorer for the Heat at 17 points followed by Zion Martin with 10 and Malik Lynn with 6. Zymarion Fryer and Semaji Daughtry each scored 11 for the Bucks.