 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EPD logo

ARRESTS

July 30

Lou Arthur Parker, 63, Eufaula—criminal trespassing

Reginald Quinterro McBride, 40, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)

Ashly Mariah Freeman, 34, Eufaula—larceny/theft-grand jury arrest warrant

August 1

Austin Daniel Jeffery, 20, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)

INCIDENTS

July 30

Larceny/theft-grand jury arrest warrant second degree was reported from Highland Avenue.

Failure to appear (traffic) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Harassing communications was reported from Highland Avenue.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Wilson Lane. Two credit cards were reported stolen.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Harassing communications was reported from Dudley Drive.

July 31

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lunsford Street. $400 in cash from an ATM machine was reported stolen.

August 1

Simple assault third degree was reported from Eufaula Avenue.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Young Court.

Criminal trespassing second degree was reported from Dudley Drive. A 2001 Dodge Dakota ($1,000) and a 2004 Volvo ($1,000) were reported damaged.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert