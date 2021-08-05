Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
July 30
Lou Arthur Parker, 63, Eufaula—criminal trespassing
Reginald Quinterro McBride, 40, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)
Ashly Mariah Freeman, 34, Eufaula—larceny/theft-grand jury arrest warrant
August 1
Austin Daniel Jeffery, 20, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)
INCIDENTS
July 30
Larceny/theft-grand jury arrest warrant second degree was reported from Highland Avenue.
Failure to appear (traffic) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Harassing communications was reported from Highland Avenue.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Wilson Lane. Two credit cards were reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Harassing communications was reported from Dudley Drive.
July 31
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lunsford Street. $400 in cash from an ATM machine was reported stolen.