Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

July 30

Lou Arthur Parker, 63, Eufaula—criminal trespassing

Reginald Quinterro McBride, 40, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)

Ashly Mariah Freeman, 34, Eufaula—larceny/theft-grand jury arrest warrant

August 1

Austin Daniel Jeffery, 20, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)

INCIDENTS

July 30

Larceny/theft-grand jury arrest warrant second degree was reported from Highland Avenue.

Failure to appear (traffic) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Harassing communications was reported from Highland Avenue.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Wilson Lane. Two credit cards were reported stolen.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Harassing communications was reported from Dudley Drive.

July 31