Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from April 5-7
APRIL 5
Keyundra Cunningham, 20, Eufaula—aggravated assault/non-family
APRIL 6 Jontravious Scotterious Kimbrough, 23, Dawson, Ga.—burglary/non-residence/forced and larceny/theft-firearms
APRIL 7
Dylan Cody Robertson, 30, Eufaula—public intoxication
Kimberly Michelle Helms, 35, Eufaula—public intoxication
Bobby Bruce Ferris, 43, Eufaula—public intoxication
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from April 5-7:
APRIL 5
Auto theft first degree was reported from Country Club Road. A 2017 gray Ford Expedition ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from First Street. One white D link camera ($200) was reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Ann Drive.
APRIL 6
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One vehicle ($1,600) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from North Randolph Avenue. One Glock handgun ($300) was reported stolen.
APRIL 7
Public intoxication was reported from Old Abbeville Road.
Public intoxication was reported from Old Dale Road at South Eufaula Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported from Norman Street.
Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Old Dale Road.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Sunset Drive.