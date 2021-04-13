 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from April 5-7

APRIL 5

Keyundra Cunningham, 20, Eufaula—aggravated assault/non-family

APRIL 6 Jontravious Scotterious Kimbrough, 23, Dawson, Ga.—burglary/non-residence/forced and larceny/theft-firearms

APRIL 7

Dylan Cody Robertson, 30, Eufaula—public intoxication

Kimberly Michelle Helms, 35, Eufaula—public intoxication

Bobby Bruce Ferris, 43, Eufaula—public intoxication

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from April 5-7:

APRIL 5

Auto theft first degree was reported from Country Club Road. A 2017 gray Ford Expedition ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from First Street. One white D link camera ($200) was reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Ann Drive.

APRIL 6

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One vehicle ($1,600) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from North Randolph Avenue. One Glock handgun ($300) was reported stolen.

APRIL 7

Public intoxication was reported from Old Abbeville Road.

Public intoxication was reported from Old Dale Road at South Eufaula Avenue.

Public intoxication was reported from Norman Street.

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Old Dale Road.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Sunset Drive.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jacob Boyce wins ADDY Award
News

Jacob Boyce wins ADDY Award

TROY - Jacob Boyce of Eufaula helped Troy University's Art and Design Department in winning 16 awards in the American Advertising Awards Competition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert