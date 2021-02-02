Eufaula Police arrest report

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests between Jan. 28 through Jan. 30.

JANUARY 28

Tommie Edward Hill, 69, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)

James Antonio Davis, 35, Eufaula—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)

JANUARY 29

Elizabeth Smith, 56, Eufaula—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)

JANUARY 30

Jasmine Symone Gordon, 27, Eufaula—aggravated assault-menacing-gun

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 28 through Jan. 31.

INCIDENTS

JANUARY 28

Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Inlet Road.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. A 2003 Honda Accord ($1,000) was reported stolen.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from East Barbour Street.