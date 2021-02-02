 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests between Jan. 28 through Jan. 30.

JANUARY 28

Tommie Edward Hill, 69, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)

James Antonio Davis, 35, Eufaula—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)

JANUARY 29

Elizabeth Smith, 56, Eufaula—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)

JANUARY 30

Jasmine Symone Gordon, 27, Eufaula—aggravated assault-menacing-gun

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 28 through Jan. 31.

INCIDENTS

JANUARY 28

Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Inlet Road.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. A 2003 Honda Accord ($1,000) was reported stolen.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from East Barbour Street.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One durag ($2) was reported stolen.

JANUARY 29

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Dale Road. $201 was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One deodorant ($3), jumbo claw clips ($2), three scrunchies ($8.50) and three head wraps ($7) were reported stolen.

JANUARY 30

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One toothbrush ($1), cutlery ($1), seasoning salt ($1) and vitamins ($5) were reported stolen.

Harassing communications was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

JANUARY 31

Larceny/theft from yards third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from State Docks Road. A 193 Stihl chainsaw ($500) and a 311 Stihl chainsaw ($500) were reported stolen.

Assault-child abuse-simple-family was reported from Lunsford Street.

