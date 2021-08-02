 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

July 26

Shirley Ann Calloway, 64, Eufaula—obstruction of governmental operations

July 27 Jason Christopher Hovey, 37, Eufaula—domestic violence third degree and simple assault

July 28

Phillip Edson Weiss, 34, Eufaula—violation of domestic violence protection order

Latasha Chante Gilbert, 36, Eufaula—resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

Santez Quentavious Saxton, 25, Hurtsboro—alias writ of arrest

INCIDENTS

July 26

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from North Randolph Avenue. One window ($100) and one door ($200) were reported damaged.

Harassing communications was reported from Lakewood Drive.

An information report was filed from Beams Drive.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Overlook Drive.

Enticing child for immoral purpose was reported from Holloway Drive.

Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Edna Street.

July 27

Larceny/theft-firearms first degree was reported from Nancy Ross Drive. One Taurus .9mm G2 handgun ($500) was reported stolen.

Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Overlook Drive. One wooden door frame ($200) was reported damaged.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Meadow Manor.

Obstructing court order was reported from Dudley Drive.

Theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was reported from North Orange Street. One black four wheeler ($400) was reported stolen.

July 28

Criminal trespassing was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

An animal bite was reported from Stuart Street.

Violation of domestic violence protection order was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from Foy Drive.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Lindsey Lane.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Irwinton Drive.

Aggravated assault-family-gun first degree was reported from Lake Drive. One Hi-Point .380 automatic pistol ($100) was recovered.

