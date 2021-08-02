Eufaula Police arrest report

Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Edna Street.

July 27

Larceny/theft-firearms first degree was reported from Nancy Ross Drive. One Taurus .9mm G2 handgun ($500) was reported stolen.

Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Overlook Drive. One wooden door frame ($200) was reported damaged.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Meadow Manor.

Obstructing court order was reported from Dudley Drive.

Theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was reported from North Orange Street. One black four wheeler ($400) was reported stolen.

July 28

Criminal trespassing was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

An animal bite was reported from Stuart Street.

Violation of domestic violence protection order was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from Foy Drive.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Lindsey Lane.