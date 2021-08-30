 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police tape

ARRESTS

AUGUST 20

Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Eufaula—harassing communications

AUGUST 23

Jessica Marie Landrum, 29, Georgetown, Ga.—assault-domestic-harassment-family

AUGUST 24

Robin Lynn Bartholomew, 58, Crystal River, Fla.—public intoxication

AUGUST 25

Cicely Nichol Parsons, 25, Eufaula—alias writ of arrest

INCIDENTS

AUGUST 23

Criminal mischief-damage to public property second degree was reported from East Boundary Street. Eleven window panes ($660) and one shed ($200) were reported damaged.

AUGUST 24

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree, assault/domestic violence third degree, and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Dickerson Street. One window ($250) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road. One set of keys ($20) were reported stolen.

Public intoxication was reported from East Barbour Street.

AUGUST 25

Alias writ of arrest was reported from State Docks Road.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Country Club Road.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Hilltop Apartments.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North TV McCoo Boulevard. One vehicle key was reported stolen.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert