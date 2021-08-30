Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
AUGUST 20
Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Eufaula—harassing communications
AUGUST 23
Jessica Marie Landrum, 29, Georgetown, Ga.—assault-domestic-harassment-family
AUGUST 24
Robin Lynn Bartholomew, 58, Crystal River, Fla.—public intoxication
AUGUST 25
Cicely Nichol Parsons, 25, Eufaula—alias writ of arrest
INCIDENTS
AUGUST 23
Criminal mischief-damage to public property second degree was reported from East Boundary Street. Eleven window panes ($660) and one shed ($200) were reported damaged.
AUGUST 24
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree, assault/domestic violence third degree, and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Dickerson Street. One window ($250) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road. One set of keys ($20) were reported stolen.
Public intoxication was reported from East Barbour Street.
AUGUST 25
Alias writ of arrest was reported from State Docks Road.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Country Club Road.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Hilltop Apartments.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North TV McCoo Boulevard. One vehicle key was reported stolen.