Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 1 to March 3:

March 1

Reginald Ronell-William Coleman, 33, Cuthbert, Ga.—fugitive from justice

March 3

Calvin Eugene Davis Jr., 21, Georgetown, Ga.—possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incidents from March 1 to March 3:

March 1

Fugitive from justice was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Meadow Lane.

March 2

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Old Dale Road. One toolbox ($300) and one distributor cap and rotor ($30) were reported stolen.