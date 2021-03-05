Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 1 to March 3:
March 1
Reginald Ronell-William Coleman, 33, Cuthbert, Ga.—fugitive from justice
March 3
Calvin Eugene Davis Jr., 21, Georgetown, Ga.—possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incidents from March 1 to March 3:
March 1
Fugitive from justice was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Meadow Lane.
March 2
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Old Dale Road. One toolbox ($300) and one distributor cap and rotor ($30) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Foy Drive. One mailed package ($200) was reported stolen.