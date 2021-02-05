 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 21 through Feb. 1:

JANUARY 21

Leon Lee Upshaw, 35, Eufaula—receiving stolen property (vehicle)

JANUARY 22

Alex Cord Forshee, 34, Eufaula—failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement

FEBRUARY 1

Terrell Alexander Perry, 34, Union Springs—two counts of possession of marijuana

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3:

INCIDENTS

JANUARY 28

Fraud-identity theft was reported from Imperial Drive.

FEBRUARY 1

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts first degree was reported from Hunters Inlet Road. One Pioneer stereo system with two 15-inch speakers ($6,000) and four 37-inch tires with 26-inch rims ($3,000) were reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Eight grams of marijuana ($35) were recovered.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Found/recovered property was reported from Inlet Road. Fourteen grams of marijuana ($45) were recovered.

FEBRUARY 2

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/State Docks Road.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lake Drive. Two Gain Ultra soaps ($4), two Dove bar soaps ($12) and one Dove body wash ($9) were reported stolen.

FEBRUARY 3

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Eula Street. One iPhone 11 Pro ($1,100) was reported stolen.

