Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 21 through Feb. 1:

JANUARY 21

Leon Lee Upshaw, 35, Eufaula—receiving stolen property (vehicle)

JANUARY 22

Alex Cord Forshee, 34, Eufaula—failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement

FEBRUARY 1

Terrell Alexander Perry, 34, Union Springs—two counts of possession of marijuana

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3:

INCIDENTS

JANUARY 28

Fraud-identity theft was reported from Imperial Drive.

FEBRUARY 1

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts first degree was reported from Hunters Inlet Road. One Pioneer stereo system with two 15-inch speakers ($6,000) and four 37-inch tires with 26-inch rims ($3,000) were reported stolen.