Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 21 through Feb. 1:
JANUARY 21
Leon Lee Upshaw, 35, Eufaula—receiving stolen property (vehicle)
JANUARY 22
Alex Cord Forshee, 34, Eufaula—failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement
FEBRUARY 1
Terrell Alexander Perry, 34, Union Springs—two counts of possession of marijuana
The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3:
INCIDENTS
JANUARY 28
Fraud-identity theft was reported from Imperial Drive.
FEBRUARY 1
Larceny/theft-vehicle parts first degree was reported from Hunters Inlet Road. One Pioneer stereo system with two 15-inch speakers ($6,000) and four 37-inch tires with 26-inch rims ($3,000) were reported stolen.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Eight grams of marijuana ($35) were recovered.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Found/recovered property was reported from Inlet Road. Fourteen grams of marijuana ($45) were recovered.
FEBRUARY 2
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/State Docks Road.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lake Drive. Two Gain Ultra soaps ($4), two Dove bar soaps ($12) and one Dove body wash ($9) were reported stolen.
FEBRUARY 3
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Eula Street. One iPhone 11 Pro ($1,100) was reported stolen.