Eufaula Police arrest report

Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One blue Samsung Galaxy Note 5 phone ($400) was reported damaged.

Harassing communications was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates).

Harassing communications was reported from Ridge Avenue.

Unreasonable noise was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $300 from a company account was reported stolen.

JANUARY 17

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 30. One Franklin Armory FAI-15 gun ($500) was recovered.

JANUARY 18

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Malone Circle. One Springfield Armory 1911 .45 ACP pistol ($300) and two 10-round magazines ($60) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft from public building first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $1,700 in cash was reported stolen.