Eufaula Police arrest report

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from Jan. 15 through Jan. 20.
JANUARY 15
Jalisa Shadae Denson, 29, Eufaula—using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution and failure to appear in court (traffic)
JANUARY 16
Willie Anthony Grubbs, 46, Eufaula—unreasonable noise
Gabriel Manning Harrison, 19, Dothan—driving under the influence (alcohol)
JANUARY 18
John Edward Hallford, 43, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia
JANUARY 20
Willie Earl Daniel, 57, Eufaula—criminal trespassing
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incidents from Jan. 15 through Jan. 20.
JANUARY 15
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution and failure to appear in court (traffic) were reported from Norman Street at Rollins Avenue.
JANUARY 16
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One blue Samsung Galaxy Note 5 phone ($400) was reported damaged.
Harassing communications was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates).
Harassing communications was reported from Ridge Avenue.
Unreasonable noise was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $300 from a company account was reported stolen.
JANUARY 17
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 30. One Franklin Armory FAI-15 gun ($500) was recovered.
JANUARY 18
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Malone Circle. One Springfield Armory 1911 .45 ACP pistol ($300) and two 10-round magazines ($60) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft from public building first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $1,700 in cash was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One potted plant ($50) was reported stolen.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from Stuart Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from Stevens Street. One glass pipe and plastic straw were recovered.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Lake Drive.
JANUARY 19
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree were reported from Dale Road. One Echo 16” chainsaw 355T ($475), two Stihl 18” chainsaws M5 250 ($450 each), one Stihl 36” chainsaw M5 462 ($2,000) and one Stihl 28” chainsaw M5 441 ($1,500) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from West Broad Street. Steaks ($59) were reported stolen.
A missing adult person was reported from East Barbour Street.
JANUARY 20
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).