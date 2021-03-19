Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests between March 15 and March 17:
March 15
Jason James Schumacher, 41, Eufaula—possession of methamphetamine and possession of dangerous drugs
Christopher George Phillips, 32, Eufaula—possession of dangerous drugs
March 17
Denzel Deion Brown, 26, Ozark—larceny/theft-miscellaneous and fugitive from justice
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department received the following reports between March 15 and March 17:
March 15
Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue near Brantley Drive.
An information report was filed from Eufaula Avenue near Barbour Creek. Windshield of vehicle ($100) was reported damaged.
Possession of methamphetamine and possession of dangerous drugs were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
March 16
An unattended death was reported from Spruce Circle.
An animal-at-large was reported from North TV McCoo Boulevard.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Pump Station Road.
March 17
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Meadow Circle. The windshield of a Honda Accord ($499) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and fugitive from justice were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One pack of T-shirts ($9.95) and one Wahl women’s hair trimmer ($9) were reported stolen.