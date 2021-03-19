Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests between March 15 and March 17:

March 15

Jason James Schumacher, 41, Eufaula—possession of methamphetamine and possession of dangerous drugs

Christopher George Phillips, 32, Eufaula—possession of dangerous drugs

March 17

Denzel Deion Brown, 26, Ozark—larceny/theft-miscellaneous and fugitive from justice

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department received the following reports between March 15 and March 17:

March 15

Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue near Brantley Drive.

An information report was filed from Eufaula Avenue near Barbour Creek. Windshield of vehicle ($100) was reported damaged.

Possession of methamphetamine and possession of dangerous drugs were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Possession of dangerous drugs was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.