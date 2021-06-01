Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
May 25
Tyler Ryan Dowling, 27, Smiths Station—probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, promoting prison contraband
McEarlon McClendon, 63, Eufaula—public intoxication and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
Susan Lorraine Yannacone, 60, Birmingham—possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)
Brittney Lorenne Wyne, 30, Phenix City—possession of opium or derivative
Terdarus Jones, 19, Clayton—failure to appear (bail jumping)
May 26
Timothy John Bolan, 28, Georgetown, Ga.—failure to appear
Marcus Makeal Lampley, 26, Clayton—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation)
INCIDENTS
May 25
Possession of opium or derivative and probation violation were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Thirteen hydrocodone pills and APAP/codeine ($185) were recovered.
Public intoxication and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported from Hollins Lane. One Hi-Point .380 pistol ($150) was recovered.
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Stuart Street. Miscellaneous food and wine ($30) and $140 in cash were reported stolen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from McKenzie Street. One clear glass smoking device ($5) was recovered.
Possession of methamphetamine and promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree were reported from East Barbour Street. One clear plastic bag containing methamphetamines ($100) was recovered.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Three blue T-shirts ($20.01) were reported stolen and later recovered.
An information report was filed from Lake Drive.
May 26
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to business property second degree was reported from East Barbour Street. One double pane exterior window ($800) was reported damaged.