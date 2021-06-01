Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Stuart Street. Miscellaneous food and wine ($30) and $140 in cash were reported stolen.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from McKenzie Street. One clear glass smoking device ($5) was recovered.

Possession of methamphetamine and promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree were reported from East Barbour Street. One clear plastic bag containing methamphetamines ($100) was recovered.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Three blue T-shirts ($20.01) were reported stolen and later recovered.

An information report was filed from Lake Drive.

May 26

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief-damage to business property second degree was reported from East Barbour Street. One double pane exterior window ($800) was reported damaged.