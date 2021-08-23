 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

August 13

Deitrick Bookman, 25, Eufaula—criminal trespassing

Cicely Nichol Parsons, 25, Eufaula—aggravated assault-menacing-gun

August 14

James Earl Guilford, 40, Eufaula—possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine

Brandon Letoris Ford, 23, Eufaula—possession of amphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana

John Henry Brooks, 25, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana

August 15

Antoine Demetrius Louder, 39, Eufaula—reckless endangerment, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude a police officer

August 16

Rickey Ray Hodge, 65, Eufaula—public intoxication

August 17

Frederick Michael Paulk, 44, Eufaula—alias writ of arrest and obstruction of governmental operations

August 18

Quinzella Quante Peterson, 30, Eufaula—assault/harassment

INCIDENTS

August 15

Public intoxication and resisting arrest were reported from South Randolph Avenue.

August 16

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Country Club Road. Miscellaneous tools ($800) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Saint Francis Road. 

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. 

Violation of domestic violence protection order was reported from Dudley Drive.

August 17

Burglary/residence/no force second degree and larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Woodhill Circle. Eighty gallons of fuel ($250) and multiple Stihl appliances ($750) were reported stolen.

Alias writ of arrest and obstruction of governmental operations were reported from East Barbour Street.

An information report was filed from Merion Drive.

Criminal mischief-damage to business property third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Various food items ($200) were reported damaged.

August 18

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Jackson Street.

Possession of synthetic narcotics was reported from West Washington Street. One plastic bag containing synthetic narcotics ($20) was recovered.

Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Barbour Creek Bridge.

