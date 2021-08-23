Eufaula Police arrest report

INCIDENTS

August 15

Public intoxication and resisting arrest were reported from South Randolph Avenue.

August 16

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Country Club Road. Miscellaneous tools ($800) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Saint Francis Road.

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Violation of domestic violence protection order was reported from Dudley Drive.

August 17

Burglary/residence/no force second degree and larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Woodhill Circle. Eighty gallons of fuel ($250) and multiple Stihl appliances ($750) were reported stolen.

Alias writ of arrest and obstruction of governmental operations were reported from East Barbour Street.

An information report was filed from Merion Drive.