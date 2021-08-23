Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
August 13
Deitrick Bookman, 25, Eufaula—criminal trespassing
Cicely Nichol Parsons, 25, Eufaula—aggravated assault-menacing-gun
August 14
James Earl Guilford, 40, Eufaula—possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine
Brandon Letoris Ford, 23, Eufaula—possession of amphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana
John Henry Brooks, 25, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
August 15
Antoine Demetrius Louder, 39, Eufaula—reckless endangerment, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude a police officer
August 16
Rickey Ray Hodge, 65, Eufaula—public intoxication
August 17
Frederick Michael Paulk, 44, Eufaula—alias writ of arrest and obstruction of governmental operations
August 18
Quinzella Quante Peterson, 30, Eufaula—assault/harassment
INCIDENTS
August 15
Public intoxication and resisting arrest were reported from South Randolph Avenue.
August 16
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Country Club Road. Miscellaneous tools ($800) were reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Saint Francis Road.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Violation of domestic violence protection order was reported from Dudley Drive.
August 17
Burglary/residence/no force second degree and larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Woodhill Circle. Eighty gallons of fuel ($250) and multiple Stihl appliances ($750) were reported stolen.
Alias writ of arrest and obstruction of governmental operations were reported from East Barbour Street.
An information report was filed from Merion Drive.
Criminal mischief-damage to business property third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Various food items ($200) were reported damaged.