Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.

JANUARY 8

Jeffery Turner, 51, Eufaula—burglary/non-residence/forced and larceny/theft-bicycle (less than $500)

JANUARY 12

Sabrina Leoma Spriggs, 40, Stanville, Ky.—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine

Reginald McCoy, 44, Eufaula—attempting to elude a police officer

INCIDENTS

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 12 through Jan. 14.

JANUARY 12

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). $250 in cash was reported stolen.

An attempted suicide was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree was reported from Country Club Road. One Yamaha duck boat ($5,000), 50 duck decoys ($250) and one boat trailer ($750) were reported stolen.