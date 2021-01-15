Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
JANUARY 8
Jeffery Turner, 51, Eufaula—burglary/non-residence/forced and larceny/theft-bicycle (less than $500)
JANUARY 12
Sabrina Leoma Spriggs, 40, Stanville, Ky.—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
Reginald McCoy, 44, Eufaula—attempting to elude a police officer
INCIDENTS
The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 12 through Jan. 14.
JANUARY 12
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). $250 in cash was reported stolen.
An attempted suicide was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree was reported from Country Club Road. One Yamaha duck boat ($5,000), 50 duck decoys ($250) and one boat trailer ($750) were reported stolen.
Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Gammage Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Four grams of methamphetamine ($100), one glass tube with burnt end and two glass tubes with burnt bowl on one end were recovered.
JANUARY 13
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Towne Center parking lot. One .9mm handgun ($200) was reported stolen.
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Sanford Avenue.
JANUARY 14
Forgery-passing forged instrument first degree was reported from Walnut Lane. $222 in checks was reported stolen.