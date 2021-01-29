 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department:

JANUARY 6

Quincy Ellington, 37, Eufaula—robbery-business-strong arm

JANUARY 27

Charles Patrick Clapp, 48, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine

INCIDENTS

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.:

JANUARY 24

Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Dale Road.

JANUARY 25

Harassing communications was reported from Hunters Inlet Road.

JANUARY 26

Assault/harassment was reported from Kent Drive.

Assault (harassment-intimidation) was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

JANUARY 27

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from Highway 30. Two pink heart-shaped compressed tablets ($20), 0.80 grams of a clear, crystal-like substance ($10) and one glass smoking pipe ($15) were recovered.

JANUARY 28

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 95.

