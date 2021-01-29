Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department:
JANUARY 6
Quincy Ellington, 37, Eufaula—robbery-business-strong arm
JANUARY 27
Charles Patrick Clapp, 48, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
INCIDENTS
The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28.:
JANUARY 24
Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Dale Road.
JANUARY 25
Harassing communications was reported from Hunters Inlet Road.
JANUARY 26
Assault/harassment was reported from Kent Drive.
Assault (harassment-intimidation) was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
JANUARY 27
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from Highway 30. Two pink heart-shaped compressed tablets ($20), 0.80 grams of a clear, crystal-like substance ($10) and one glass smoking pipe ($15) were recovered.