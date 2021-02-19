Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One umbrella ($70) was reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Broadview Drive.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.

February 16

Harassing communications was reported from Old Abbeville Road.

Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.

February 17

Auto theft first degree was reported from Country Club Road. A 2018 gray Chevrolet Suburban ($3,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Public intoxication was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Doren Drive. $30 in cash was reported stolen.