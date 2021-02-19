Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from Feb. 12 through Feb. 17:
February 12
Marjavious L. Calloway, 19, Dawson, Ga.—burglary/non-residence/forced and larceny/theft-firearms
February 15
Charlie C. Greene, 56, Eufaula—public intoxication, obstruction of governmental operations and disorderly conduct
February 17
Frederick Michael Paulk, 43, Eufaula—public intoxication and criminal mischief
INCIDENTS
The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 15 through Feb. 18:
February 15
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Taurus G2 .40 caliber S&W pistol ($250) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Glock .43 handgun ($200) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Sanford Avenue. One Alabama handicap license plate ($65) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One umbrella ($70) was reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Broadview Drive.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.
February 16
Harassing communications was reported from Old Abbeville Road.
Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.
February 17
Auto theft first degree was reported from Country Club Road. A 2018 gray Chevrolet Suburban ($3,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Public intoxication was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Doren Drive. $30 in cash was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief-damage to business second degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. Copper grounding wire for power pole ($500) was reported damaged.