Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 9 through March 11:
March 9
Devona Jarmal Massey, 27, Eufaula—drug trafficking, two counts of possession of marijuana, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and buying/receiving stolen property
March 11 Calvin Kenobie Cherry, 32, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, drug trafficking and ex-felon in possession of a firearm
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department responded to the following incidents from March 11 through March 15:
March 11
Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was reported from Eufaula area. One Apple iPhone ($800) was reported stolen.
Unauthorized use of auto/no force/joyriding was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2019 Nissan Sentra ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $989.04 was reported stolen.
Throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. The back windshield of a vehicle ($250) was reported damaged.
March 12
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Van Henry Lane.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates). The back windshield of a vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.
March 13
Forgery-other objects fourth degree was reported from East Broad Street. Forged instrument ($2,250) was reported stolen.
Burglary-residence-forced first degree and larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Magnolia Street. One skill saw ($200) was reported stolen.
Fraud-identity theft was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two checks and $350 were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from the historical district/Eufaula Avenue. One front windshield ($500) was reported damaged.
An unattended death was reported from Monroe Street.
Harassing communications was reported from Dickerson Street.
March 14
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Four packages of bacon ($35.92) were reported stolen.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One right side fender of vehicle ($100), right side front passenger door ($200), right side back passenger door ($200) and right side head light ($150) were reported damaged.
March 15 Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.