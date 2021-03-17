 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 9 through March 11:

March 9

Devona Jarmal Massey, 27, Eufaula—drug trafficking, two counts of possession of marijuana, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and buying/receiving stolen property

March 11 Calvin Kenobie Cherry, 32, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, drug trafficking and ex-felon in possession of a firearm

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department responded to the following incidents from March 11 through March 15:

March 11

Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was reported from Eufaula area. One Apple iPhone ($800) was reported stolen.

Unauthorized use of auto/no force/joyriding was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2019 Nissan Sentra ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $989.04 was reported stolen.

Throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. The back windshield of a vehicle ($250) was reported damaged.

March 12

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Van Henry Lane.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates). The back windshield of a vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.

March 13

Forgery-other objects fourth degree was reported from East Broad Street. Forged instrument ($2,250) was reported stolen.

Burglary-residence-forced first degree and larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Magnolia Street. One skill saw ($200) was reported stolen.

Fraud-identity theft was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two checks and $350 were reported stolen.

An information report was filed from the historical district/Eufaula Avenue. One front windshield ($500) was reported damaged.

An unattended death was reported from Monroe Street.

Harassing communications was reported from Dickerson Street.

March 14

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Four packages of bacon ($35.92) were reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One right side fender of vehicle ($100), right side front passenger door ($200), right side back passenger door ($200) and right side head light ($150) were reported damaged.

March 15 Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

