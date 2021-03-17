Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 9 through March 11:

March 9

Devona Jarmal Massey, 27, Eufaula—drug trafficking, two counts of possession of marijuana, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and buying/receiving stolen property

March 11 Calvin Kenobie Cherry, 32, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, drug trafficking and ex-felon in possession of a firearm

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department responded to the following incidents from March 11 through March 15:

March 11

Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was reported from Eufaula area. One Apple iPhone ($800) was reported stolen.

Unauthorized use of auto/no force/joyriding was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2019 Nissan Sentra ($5,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $989.04 was reported stolen.