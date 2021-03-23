Eufaula Police arrest report

March 18

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were reported from Colby Avenue. One Five Star Credit Union debit card, one driver’s license, $25 in cash, prescribed Methadone 10 mg ($50) and prescribed oxycodone 20 mg ($100) were reported stolen.

Causing of delinquency, dependency, or in need of supervision was reported from Highland Avenue.

Failure to appear in court (traffic) was reported from West Boundary Street.

March 19

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Cottonhill Road. One Stihl backpack blower ($800) was reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Twenty seven grams of marijuana ($450) were recovered.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two packs of Coors Light beer ($12.96) were reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Five grams of marijuana ($50) were recovered.