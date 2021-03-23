 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 18-22:

March 18

Raymond Lance Martin, 43, Georgetown Ga.—failure to appear in court (traffic)

March 19 Ikechukwu Joel Morah, 19, Atlanta, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana

Jaiden Isiah Bruns, 18, Fayetteville, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana

March 22

Tobias Maurice Laster, 36, Eufaula—assault-domestic-harassment-family, failure to appear and obstruction of governmental operations

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department recording the following incident reports from March 17-22:

March 17

Larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Old Dale Road. One tool box containing tools ($500), two Hyper Tough impact drivers ($60), one Kobalt air compressor ($100) and one Hyper Tough circular saw ($30) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Saint Francis Road.

March 18

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were reported from Colby Avenue. One Five Star Credit Union debit card, one driver’s license, $25 in cash, prescribed Methadone 10 mg ($50) and prescribed oxycodone 20 mg ($100) were reported stolen.

Causing of delinquency, dependency, or in need of supervision was reported from Highland Avenue.

Failure to appear in court (traffic) was reported from West Boundary Street.

March 19

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Cottonhill Road. One Stihl backpack blower ($800) was reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Twenty seven grams of marijuana ($450) were recovered.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two packs of Coors Light beer ($12.96) were reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Five grams of marijuana ($50) were recovered.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue near Barbour Creek bridge. The driver’s side front door of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.

March 22

Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Central Avenue. Two bank cards, one driver’s license, one social security card, and $110 in cash were reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree and failure to appear second degree were reported from Spruce Circle.

