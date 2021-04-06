Eufaula Police arrest report

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Lake Drive. One fence ($400) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road. One pair of black Bluetooth Beats ear buds in black case ($300) and one white Apple iPhone charger ($15) were reported stolen.

March 30

Burglary-residence-no force third degree and larceny/theft from yards first degree were reported from Highway 131. One Cabriolet ($3,000), one washing machine ($500) and one dryer ($500) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Humminbird Lane.

March 31

Endangering welfare of child was reported from Meadow Lane.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Domino’s Pizza car topper ($250) was reported stolen.