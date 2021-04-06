Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests on March 25 and March 31:
March 25
Bill McNair, 71, Columbus, Ga.—sell/distribution of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, sell/distribution of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana
March 31
Shaquil Zahne Nelson, 25, Eufaula—endangering welfare of child
Incidents
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from March 29-31:
March 29
Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from Jackson Street. One 50-inch Roku television ($300), one 55-inch Roku television ($400) and one 32-inch Roku television ($120) were reported stolen.
Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from West Broad Street. One Husqvarna lawn mower ($700) was reported stolen.
Harassing communications was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Lake Drive. One fence ($400) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road. One pair of black Bluetooth Beats ear buds in black case ($300) and one white Apple iPhone charger ($15) were reported stolen.
March 30
Burglary-residence-no force third degree and larceny/theft from yards first degree were reported from Highway 131. One Cabriolet ($3,000), one washing machine ($500) and one dryer ($500) were reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Humminbird Lane.
March 31
Endangering welfare of child was reported from Meadow Lane.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Domino’s Pizza car topper ($250) was reported stolen.