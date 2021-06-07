 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARRESTS

May 28

Trevor O’Neal Wade McCoy, 30, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence second degree

June 2

Elijah Joshua Hunt, 27, Phenix City—possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, ex-felon in possession of a firearm

INCIDENTS

June 1

Simple assault third degree was reported from Thrush Lane.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Barbour Street. Various clothing ($300) was reported stolen.

June 2

An information report was filed from Town Center Road.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Saint Francis Road.

Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of dangerous drugs were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Four grams of marijuana ($15), two and a half pills of Oxycodone and $3,485 in cash were recovered.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Country Club Road. One red self-propelled motor with slight tear in bag ($350) was reported stolen.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert