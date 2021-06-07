Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

May 28

Trevor O’Neal Wade McCoy, 30, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence second degree

June 2

Elijah Joshua Hunt, 27, Phenix City—possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, ex-felon in possession of a firearm

INCIDENTS

June 1

Simple assault third degree was reported from Thrush Lane.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Barbour Street. Various clothing ($300) was reported stolen.

June 2

An information report was filed from Town Center Road.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Saint Francis Road.

Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of dangerous drugs were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Four grams of marijuana ($15), two and a half pills of Oxycodone and $3,485 in cash were recovered.