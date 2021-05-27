Eufaula Police arrest report

Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $300 in cash and coins was reported stolen.

May 22

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Norman Street.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from Cotton Avenue/Highland Avenue. Ecstasy ($70), seven oxycodone pills, one clear plastic bag containing marijuana, two digital scales ($20) and one plastic bag containing an unknown powder substance were recovered.

Ex-felon in possession of a firearm was reported from Cotton Avenue/Highland Avenue. One Glock .45 handgun ($450) and one magazine containing fifteen .9mm bullets ($23) were recovered.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Lakewood Drive.

May 23

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Disorderly conduct was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.