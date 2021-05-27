Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
May 11
Hayley N. McGilvary, 30, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
Robert Franklin Martin, 28, Eufaula—possession of methamphetamine
May 19
Daris Devon Edwards, 36, Troy—two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
Terion Marquis Gates, 26, Bakerhill—two counts of possession of marijuana
May 20
Shatilah Washington, 36, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)
May 21
Jameil Rashad Smith, 32, Eufaula—capital murder-committed from a vehicle
Franklin Devonte Northcutt, 25, Eufaula—resisting arrest and driving under the influence (alcohol)
May 22
Damyah Gnae Evans, 21, Decatur, Ga.—ex-felon in possession of a firearm
Quendarius Raymone Rhodes, 26, Atlanta, Ga.—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, promoting prison contraband and possession of dangerous drugs
May 23
Jerria Lamara Adams, 19, Clayton—disorderly conduct
INCIDENTS
May 19
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported from Humminbird Lane. Marijuana ($50) and one Cobra .380 pistol ($300) were recovered.
May 20
Failure to appear (court) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault/harassment was reported from Highway 30.
An information report was filed from St. Francis Road.
Theft of property-burglary third degree was reported from West Boundary Street. One LG 90-inch flat screen television ($1,100) was reported stolen.
Two counts of marijuana second degree were reported from Humminbird Lane. Two clear plastic bags containing marijuana ($10) were recovered.
Aggravated assault-menacing-knife was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
May 21
Resisting arrest and driving under the influence (alcohol) were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $300 in cash and coins was reported stolen.
May 22
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Norman Street.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from Cotton Avenue/Highland Avenue. Ecstasy ($70), seven oxycodone pills, one clear plastic bag containing marijuana, two digital scales ($20) and one plastic bag containing an unknown powder substance were recovered.
Ex-felon in possession of a firearm was reported from Cotton Avenue/Highland Avenue. One Glock .45 handgun ($450) and one magazine containing fifteen .9mm bullets ($23) were recovered.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Lakewood Drive.
May 23
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Meadow Lane. Two living room windows and one bedroom window ($300) were reported damaged.