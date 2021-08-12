Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
July 13
Tarvaris Kwaun Liptroth, 26, Georgetown, Ga.—selling/distribution of methamphetamine and attempting to elude a police officer
July 14
Tarvaris Kwaun Liptroth, 26, Georgetown, Ga.—shooting into occupied dwelling/vehicle and aggravated assault
August 5
Christopher Lloyd Nedd, 20, Campbellton, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana
August 6
Jeffery Turner, 52, Eufaula—receiving/possessing stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and attempting to elude a police officer
Shenique Delois Dothard, 45, Eufaula—receiving/possessing stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, and attempting to elude a police officer
August 7
Oscar Lamar Blair, 48, Shorterville—alias writ of arrest
Marlon Hicks, 32, Millbrook—public intoxication
August 8
Linda A. Hartzog, 54, Eufaula—obstruction of governmental operations
David Scott Ingram, 45, Dothan—giving false information to a law enforcement officer
INCIDENTS
August 3
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Highway 30. Various tools ($2,000) were reported stolen. One NAPA air compressor ($3,500) and one flatbed dual axle trailer ($2,500) were reported stolen and later recovered.
August 4
Found/recovered property was reported from Highway 30.
August 5
Auto theft first degree was reported from Cherry Street. A 2011 Nissan Maxima ($14,000) was reported stolen and later recovered. One Peoples’ South Bank debit card, one Capital One credit card, and one brown leather purse/backpack ($150) were reported stolen.
August 6
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue and West Browder Street. 44.70 grams of marijuana ($150), two grinders ($20), one bong ($30) and one digital scale ($15) were recovered.
Burglary/residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from West Boundary Street. One 4 month old Chihuahua puppy ($250) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Laney Street.
August 7
Burglary/residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence first degree were reported from Casey Drive. One ASUS laptop computer ($680), assorted electronics ($1,000), and assorted tools ($2,000) were reported stolen.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Lapine Drive at Pecan Street.
Found/recovered property was reported from West Broad Street. One Glock 43 pistol was recovered.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Oak Hill Drive.
An unattended death was reported from Five Mile Road.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Doren Drive.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.
August 8
Obstruction of probation violation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.