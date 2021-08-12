Eufaula Police arrest report

Burglary/residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from West Boundary Street. One 4 month old Chihuahua puppy ($250) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Laney Street.

August 7

Burglary/residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence first degree were reported from Casey Drive. One ASUS laptop computer ($680), assorted electronics ($1,000), and assorted tools ($2,000) were reported stolen.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Lapine Drive at Pecan Street.

Found/recovered property was reported from West Broad Street. One Glock 43 pistol was recovered.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Oak Hill Drive.

An unattended death was reported from Five Mile Road.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Doren Drive.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.

August 8