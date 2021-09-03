Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
August 25
Makayla Henderson, 19, Eufaula—simple assault, shooting into occupied vehicle, and four counts of aggravated assault-A to M
August 28
Jerry Grant, 43, Eufaula—four counts of forgery-passing forged instrument
August 30
Jolan Corderious Covin, 34, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer
August 31
Rachel Monique Johnson, 40, Eufaula—assault-domestic-harassment-family, obstruction of governmental operations, and disorderly conduct
Incident/offense reports
August 30
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Cottonhill Road.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Oakland Avenue at West Washington Street.
August 31
Obstruction of governmental operations and disorderly conduct were reported from Oak Hill Drive.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Old Dale Road.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Old Dale Road. One 52 inch television ($400) and one bathroom door ($100) were reported damaged.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.