Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

August 25

Makayla Henderson, 19, Eufaula—simple assault, shooting into occupied vehicle, and four counts of aggravated assault-A to M

August 28

Jerry Grant, 43, Eufaula—four counts of forgery-passing forged instrument

August 30

Jolan Corderious Covin, 34, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer

August 31

Rachel Monique Johnson, 40, Eufaula—assault-domestic-harassment-family, obstruction of governmental operations, and disorderly conduct

Incident/offense reports

August 30

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Cottonhill Road.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Oakland Avenue at West Washington Street.

August 31