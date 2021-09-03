 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Arrests

August 25

Makayla Henderson, 19, Eufaula—simple assault, shooting into occupied vehicle, and four counts of aggravated assault-A to M

August 28

Jerry Grant, 43, Eufaula—four counts of forgery-passing forged instrument

August 30

Jolan Corderious Covin, 34, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana and attempting to elude a police officer

August 31

Rachel Monique Johnson, 40, Eufaula—assault-domestic-harassment-family, obstruction of governmental operations, and disorderly conduct

Incident/offense reports

August 30

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Cottonhill Road.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Oakland Avenue at West Washington Street. 

August 31

Obstruction of governmental operations and disorderly conduct were reported from Oak Hill Drive.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Old Dale Road.

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Old Dale Road. One 52 inch television ($400) and one bathroom door ($100) were reported damaged.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert