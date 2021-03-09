Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Holly Drive. One Taurus Millennium .9mm handgun ($400) was reported stolen.

Theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was reported from Old Dale Road. $100 in power services was reported stolen.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

March 5

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from West Barbour Street. $870 in cash was reported stolen.

Auto theft first degree and forgery/forged instrument third degree were reported from Lakeside Drive. One cashier’s check for $6,000 and a 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 truck ($6,000) were reported stolen.

Contributing to delinquency of minor and juvenile runaway were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from Dale Road. A Cobra .38 Special handgun ($300) was recovered.

Harassing communications was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Bench warrant was reported from Hilltop Lounge Apartments.

March 6