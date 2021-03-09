 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 3 to March 6:

March 3

Mark Alan Brown, 22, Orlando, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine

Anthony David Harris, 21, Orlando, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine

March 5 A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Robert Dean Thomas, 47, Eufaula—bench warrant

March 6

Timothy Dione Dixon, 26, Eufaula—receiving stolen vehicle

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incidents from March 3 to March 7:

March 3

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine were reported from East Barbour Street. 10.20 grams ($325) of methamphetamine, one glass smoking pipe ($10) and one digital scale ($20) were recovered.

March 4

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Holly Drive. One Taurus Millennium .9mm handgun ($400) was reported stolen.

Theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was reported from Old Dale Road. $100 in power services was reported stolen.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

March 5

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from West Barbour Street. $870 in cash was reported stolen.

Auto theft first degree and forgery/forged instrument third degree were reported from Lakeside Drive. One cashier’s check for $6,000 and a 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 truck ($6,000) were reported stolen.

Contributing to delinquency of minor and juvenile runaway were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from Dale Road. A Cobra .38 Special handgun ($300) was recovered.

Harassing communications was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Bench warrant was reported from Hilltop Lounge Apartments.

March 6

Receiving stolen vehicle first degree was reported from Central Avenue at Dale Road. A 2020 Jeep was recovered.

Burglary/residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $600 in cash was reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Meadow Lane. One vehicle door handle ($30), three vehicle doors ($450), one vehicle hood ($150), one headlight ($100), one back windshield ($220) and a rearview mirror on driver’s side ($35) were reported damaged.

Stolen property-swindle fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from a victim’s residence. $60 in U.S. currency and various hand tools ($400) were reported stolen.

March 7

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert