Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 3 to March 6:
March 3
Mark Alan Brown, 22, Orlando, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine
Anthony David Harris, 21, Orlando, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine
March 5 A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Robert Dean Thomas, 47, Eufaula—bench warrant
March 6
Timothy Dione Dixon, 26, Eufaula—receiving stolen vehicle
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incidents from March 3 to March 7:
March 3
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine were reported from East Barbour Street. 10.20 grams ($325) of methamphetamine, one glass smoking pipe ($10) and one digital scale ($20) were recovered.
March 4
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Holly Drive. One Taurus Millennium .9mm handgun ($400) was reported stolen.
Theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was reported from Old Dale Road. $100 in power services was reported stolen.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
March 5
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from West Barbour Street. $870 in cash was reported stolen.
Auto theft first degree and forgery/forged instrument third degree were reported from Lakeside Drive. One cashier’s check for $6,000 and a 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 truck ($6,000) were reported stolen.
Contributing to delinquency of minor and juvenile runaway were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from Dale Road. A Cobra .38 Special handgun ($300) was recovered.
Harassing communications was reported from Macedonia Drive.
Bench warrant was reported from Hilltop Lounge Apartments.
March 6
Receiving stolen vehicle first degree was reported from Central Avenue at Dale Road. A 2020 Jeep was recovered.
Burglary/residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $600 in cash was reported stolen.
Simple assault third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Meadow Lane. One vehicle door handle ($30), three vehicle doors ($450), one vehicle hood ($150), one headlight ($100), one back windshield ($220) and a rearview mirror on driver’s side ($35) were reported damaged.
Stolen property-swindle fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from a victim’s residence. $60 in U.S. currency and various hand tools ($400) were reported stolen.
March 7
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.