Eufaula Police arrest report
  • Updated
police tape

ARRESTS

August 20

Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Eufaula—aggravated stalking, burglary/residence/no force, and attempting to elude a police officer

Makayla Henderson, 19, Eufaula—assault/harassment

Priscilla Ann Anderson, 51, Union—receiving/possessing stolen property

Trevor Toyotania Daniels, 42, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)

August 21

Cortelyou Joseph Moore, 33, Eufaula—public intoxication and disorderly conduct

Jaquisha Lashun Toney, 33, Eufaula—obstruction of governmental operations

Sushan Tarvis Patterson, 41, Dothan—bail jumping

Shirley Ann Calloway, 64, Eufaula—public intoxication

Ontynece Lonniesha Griggs, 22, Georgetown, Ga.—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and distributing a private image with intent to harass

August 22

Marthouis Shamon McMiller, 28, Georgetown, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, and weapons-license required

INCIDENTS

August 14

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Veterans Boulevard. One orange and black tennis racket ($100), school supplies ($100), computer stylus pen ($100) and one EMT school book ($180) were reported stolen.

August 18

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Casey Drive.

August 19

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One child’s blue and yellow wagon ($20) and one refrigerator ($100) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 30.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Dudley Drive.

Larceny/theft-firearms third degree was reported from Highway 30. One black iPad ($500) was reported stolen.

August 20

Aggravated stalking second degree and burglary/residence/no force second degree were reported from Dudley Drive.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Pecan Street. One metal tool box containing miscellaneous tools ($400) and four metal jack stands ($100) were reported stolen.

Receiving/possessing stolen property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from School Street. One Alabama tag was recovered.

Failure to appear (traffic/court) was reported from East Barbour Street.

Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. Two power tools ($600) were reported stolen.

August 21

An information report was filed from Park Meadows Apartments.

Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from Chattahoochee Courts.

Keeping wild or vicious animal was reported from Willow Oaks Drive.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Chattahoochee Courts. One windshield ($250) was reported damaged.

Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Highland Avenue.

Abandonment of vehicle was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

Public intoxication was reported from West Washington Street.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from Grove Street at South Eufaula Avenue. One black Ruger LCP .22 caliber pistol ($400) and seven .22 caliber rounds were recovered.

Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was reported from Lake Drive. One Schonstedt magnetic locator ($1,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

August 22

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun second degree was reported from Eula Street.

Shooting into occupied building was reported from Old Creek Town Park.

Criminal mischief-arson-vehicle first degree was reported from Lucky Lane. A 2009 BMW 328i ($2,500) was reported damaged.

Reckless endangerment was reported from Norman Street.

Reckless endangerment was reported from Old Creek Town Park.

Assault/harassment was reported from Old Creek Town Park.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and weapons-license required were reported from Meadow Lane and East Barbour Street. Marijuana ($5) and one Lorcin .380 pistol ($100) were recovered.

Possession of dangerous drugs was reported from West Davis Street at Dale Road. 

Found/recovered property was reported from Highway 30. One brown leather purse was recovered.

Bail jumping second degree was reported from East Barbour Street.

August 23

Assault/harassment was reported from Oak Hill Drive.

