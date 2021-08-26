Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was reported from Lake Drive. One Schonstedt magnetic locator ($1,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

August 22

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun second degree was reported from Eula Street.

Shooting into occupied building was reported from Old Creek Town Park.

Criminal mischief-arson-vehicle first degree was reported from Lucky Lane. A 2009 BMW 328i ($2,500) was reported damaged.

Reckless endangerment was reported from Norman Street.

Reckless endangerment was reported from Old Creek Town Park.

Assault/harassment was reported from Old Creek Town Park.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and weapons-license required were reported from Meadow Lane and East Barbour Street. Marijuana ($5) and one Lorcin .380 pistol ($100) were recovered.

Possession of dangerous drugs was reported from West Davis Street at Dale Road.

Found/recovered property was reported from Highway 30. One brown leather purse was recovered.