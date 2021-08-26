Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
August 20
Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Eufaula—aggravated stalking, burglary/residence/no force, and attempting to elude a police officer
Makayla Henderson, 19, Eufaula—assault/harassment
Priscilla Ann Anderson, 51, Union—receiving/possessing stolen property
Trevor Toyotania Daniels, 42, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)
August 21
Cortelyou Joseph Moore, 33, Eufaula—public intoxication and disorderly conduct
Jaquisha Lashun Toney, 33, Eufaula—obstruction of governmental operations
Sushan Tarvis Patterson, 41, Dothan—bail jumping
Shirley Ann Calloway, 64, Eufaula—public intoxication
Ontynece Lonniesha Griggs, 22, Georgetown, Ga.—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and distributing a private image with intent to harass
August 22
Marthouis Shamon McMiller, 28, Georgetown, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, and weapons-license required
INCIDENTS
August 14
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Veterans Boulevard. One orange and black tennis racket ($100), school supplies ($100), computer stylus pen ($100) and one EMT school book ($180) were reported stolen.
August 18
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Casey Drive.
August 19
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One child’s blue and yellow wagon ($20) and one refrigerator ($100) were reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 30.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Dudley Drive.
Larceny/theft-firearms third degree was reported from Highway 30. One black iPad ($500) was reported stolen.
August 20
Aggravated stalking second degree and burglary/residence/no force second degree were reported from Dudley Drive.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Pecan Street. One metal tool box containing miscellaneous tools ($400) and four metal jack stands ($100) were reported stolen.
Receiving/possessing stolen property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from School Street. One Alabama tag was recovered.
Failure to appear (traffic/court) was reported from East Barbour Street.
Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. Two power tools ($600) were reported stolen.
August 21
An information report was filed from Park Meadows Apartments.
Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from Chattahoochee Courts.
Keeping wild or vicious animal was reported from Willow Oaks Drive.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Chattahoochee Courts. One windshield ($250) was reported damaged.
Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Highland Avenue.
Abandonment of vehicle was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported from West Washington Street.
Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from Grove Street at South Eufaula Avenue. One black Ruger LCP .22 caliber pistol ($400) and seven .22 caliber rounds were recovered.
Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was reported from Lake Drive. One Schonstedt magnetic locator ($1,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
August 22
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun second degree was reported from Eula Street.
Shooting into occupied building was reported from Old Creek Town Park.
Criminal mischief-arson-vehicle first degree was reported from Lucky Lane. A 2009 BMW 328i ($2,500) was reported damaged.
Reckless endangerment was reported from Norman Street.
Reckless endangerment was reported from Old Creek Town Park.
Assault/harassment was reported from Old Creek Town Park.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and weapons-license required were reported from Meadow Lane and East Barbour Street. Marijuana ($5) and one Lorcin .380 pistol ($100) were recovered.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported from West Davis Street at Dale Road.
Found/recovered property was reported from Highway 30. One brown leather purse was recovered.
Bail jumping second degree was reported from East Barbour Street.