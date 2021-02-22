Eufaula Police arrest report

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

February 20

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Old Abbeville Road. One Black Hornet .9mm handgun ($200) was reported stolen.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.

Fraud-Gas drive-off (self-service) FTP was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $32 in gasoline was reported stolen.

Assault/harassment was reported from West Chewalla Creek Road.

An animal bite was reported from Sunset Drive.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Dale Road at West Washington Street.

Unauthorized use of vehicle (no force) was reported from South Randolph Avenue. A 2008 black Honda Accord ($8,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

February 21

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were reported from Highway 131. One Ruger .9mm handgun ($350) was reported stolen.