Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

June 10

Dontavius Jamar Turner, 32, Eufaula—assault (harassment/intimidation)

June 11

Tony O’Bryant Green, 36, Eufaula—robbery-street-gun

June 14

Miracle Shonta Daniels, 29, Eufaula—criminal mischief, simple assault-domestic-coercion

A 15 year old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with terrorist threat.

Adrian Jerome Shaw, 23, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude a police officer

Shatilah Washington, 36, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family

June 15

Ricky Lee Taylor, 62, Eufaula—public intoxication and failure to appear (court)

INCIDENTS

Two counts of terrorist threats were reported from Humminbird Lane.

Two counts of terrorist threats were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Burglary-residence-forced third degree and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were reported from Highway 82 West. One Beretta A400 .12 gauge shotgun/synthetic camo stock ($1,300) was reported stolen.

June 14

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from 1st Street. One blue SCCY .9mm handgun ($600) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One black and brown Ruger .9mm handgun ($600) was reported stolen.

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One Defender security system ($250) and one Night Owl security system ($250) were reported stolen.

A terrorist threat was reported from Humminbird Lane.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree and resisting arrest were reported from Macedonia Drive.

June 15

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) second degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two Traeger grills ($1,400), one black wheelbarrow ($129), one 47-inch Igloo doghouse ($149), one large pet barn doghouse ($109) and one medium pet barn doghouse ($97) were reported stolen. One chain link fence ($500) was reported damaged.

Assault/harassment was reported from Highway 30.

Harassing communications was reported from East Barbour Street.

Public intoxication and failure to appear (court) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

June 16

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

Unauthorized use of auto (no force/joyriding) was reported from East Boundary Street. A 2018 Dodge Charger was reported stolen.

June 17

Harassing communications was reported from Highland Avenue.

