Eufaula Police arrest report

Burglary-residence-forced third degree and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were reported from Highway 82 West. One Beretta A400 .12 gauge shotgun/synthetic camo stock ($1,300) was reported stolen.

June 14

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from 1st Street. One blue SCCY .9mm handgun ($600) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One black and brown Ruger .9mm handgun ($600) was reported stolen.

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One Defender security system ($250) and one Night Owl security system ($250) were reported stolen.

A terrorist threat was reported from Humminbird Lane.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree and resisting arrest were reported from Macedonia Drive.

June 15