Eufaula Police arrest report

Shooting into an occupied building/vehicle was reported from Fairlane Drive. A 2008 Ford Crown Victoria ($3,000) was reported damaged.

Robbery-purse snatching-theft with use of force third degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. A 2016 silver Ford Focus ($4,000) was reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One windshield of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Flower pots and flowers ($75) were reported damaged.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Dale Road.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Magnolia Street.

July 14

Sex offense-force first degree was reported from East Barbour Street.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Forsyth Street. One storage door handle ($50) was reported damaged.