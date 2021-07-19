 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

July 8

Joseph Roy Cummings, 40, Huntsville—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Lasandra Leigh Bouchard, 36, Tallahassee, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, receiving/possession of stolen property

July 11

Roderick Devon Massey, 31, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence-strangulation, hindering prosecution, attempting to elude a police officer

July 13

James Michael Wood, 37, Macon, Ga.—obstruction of governmental operations

July 14

Larry Georgetavious Smith, 19—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

Marquavious Diquion George, 24, Eufaula—possession of opium or derivative, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

Davantae Davieon Bowick, 19, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana

Ryan O’Brian Richards, 26—attempting to elude a police officer

July 15

David Spurlock, 59, Eufaula—possession of methamphetamine

INCIDENTS

July 8

Obscene communications was reported from Country Club Road.

July 9

Possession of a stolen vehicle first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 1998 white Mercedes was recovered.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. 

July 11

Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from Casey Drive. One digital A/C unit ($500), one pair of black Beats headphones ($200), one black box fan ($30), one dresser mirror ($100) and one mailbox ($20) were reported stolen. Three window frames/screens ($150) were reported damaged.

July 13

Shooting into an occupied building/vehicle was reported from Fairlane Drive. A 2004 Mercury van A/C compressor ($200) was reported damaged.

Shooting into an occupied building/vehicle was reported from Fairlane Drive. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado’s front windshield ($200) was reported damaged.

Shooting into an occupied building/vehicle was reported from Fairlane Drive. A 2008 Ford Crown Victoria ($3,000) was reported damaged.

Robbery-purse snatching-theft with use of force third degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. A 2016 silver Ford Focus ($4,000) was reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One windshield of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Flower pots and flowers ($75) were reported damaged.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. 

Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Dale Road.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Magnolia Street.

July 14

Sex offense-force first degree was reported from East Barbour Street.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Forsyth Street. One storage door handle ($50) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Simmons Alley. Plywood ($20) was reported damaged.

Assault-domestic violence-harassment-family third degree was reported from East Boundary Street.

July 15

Reckless endangerment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Eight spent .9mm shell casings ($8) were recovered.

Possession of opium or derivative and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Possession of methamphetamine was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

