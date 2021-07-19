Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
July 8
Joseph Roy Cummings, 40, Huntsville—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Lasandra Leigh Bouchard, 36, Tallahassee, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, receiving/possession of stolen property
July 11
Roderick Devon Massey, 31, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence-strangulation, hindering prosecution, attempting to elude a police officer
July 13
James Michael Wood, 37, Macon, Ga.—obstruction of governmental operations
July 14
Larry Georgetavious Smith, 19—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
Marquavious Diquion George, 24, Eufaula—possession of opium or derivative, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
Davantae Davieon Bowick, 19, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
Ryan O’Brian Richards, 26—attempting to elude a police officer
July 15
David Spurlock, 59, Eufaula—possession of methamphetamine
INCIDENTS
July 8
Obscene communications was reported from Country Club Road.
July 9
Possession of a stolen vehicle first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 1998 white Mercedes was recovered.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
July 11
Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from Casey Drive. One digital A/C unit ($500), one pair of black Beats headphones ($200), one black box fan ($30), one dresser mirror ($100) and one mailbox ($20) were reported stolen. Three window frames/screens ($150) were reported damaged.
July 13
Shooting into an occupied building/vehicle was reported from Fairlane Drive. A 2004 Mercury van A/C compressor ($200) was reported damaged.
Shooting into an occupied building/vehicle was reported from Fairlane Drive. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado’s front windshield ($200) was reported damaged.
Shooting into an occupied building/vehicle was reported from Fairlane Drive. A 2008 Ford Crown Victoria ($3,000) was reported damaged.
Robbery-purse snatching-theft with use of force third degree was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. A 2016 silver Ford Focus ($4,000) was reported stolen.
Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One windshield of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Flower pots and flowers ($75) were reported damaged.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Dale Road.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Magnolia Street.
July 14
Sex offense-force first degree was reported from East Barbour Street.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Forsyth Street. One storage door handle ($50) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Simmons Alley. Plywood ($20) was reported damaged.
Assault-domestic violence-harassment-family third degree was reported from East Boundary Street.
July 15
Reckless endangerment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Eight spent .9mm shell casings ($8) were recovered.
Possession of opium or derivative and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of methamphetamine was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.