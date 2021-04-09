Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests on March 30 and April 1:
March 30
Kasey Jamir Lakendra Cunningham, 21, Eufaula—damaged property-criminal mischief
April 1
Frederick Michael Paulk, 43, Eufaula—public intoxication
Heather Leigh Henderson, 25, Athens—theft of property fourth degree (less than $500)
Ashley Nicole Henderson, 25, Union Springs—domestic violence third degree and bail jumping second degree
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recording the following incident reports from April 1-5:
April 1
Public intoxication was reported from Lake Point Drive.
April 2
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Old Dale Road. One 42-inch Haier television ($200) and one front windshield of a 2015 Kia Optima ($250) were reported damaged.
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun second degree and criminal mischief-shooting-unoccupied second degree were reported from Rivers Avenue. A 2014 silver Acura ILX ($5,000) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft from banking institution third degree was reported from an unnamed location. Electronic fund theft of $787 was reported.
April 3
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One vehicle tag ($50) was reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
April 4
Sex offense-forced first degree was reported from New Fort Browder Road.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from West Washington Street. Glass window of mobile home ($150) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Hunter’s Inlet Road. A 2008 Dodge Charger ($2,500) was reported damaged.
April 5
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Hunter’s Inlet Road.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Bluff Park Apartments/Chattahoochee Courts.
Simple assault/harassment was reported from State Docks Road.