Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests on March 30 and April 1:

March 30

Kasey Jamir Lakendra Cunningham, 21, Eufaula—damaged property-criminal mischief

April 1

Frederick Michael Paulk, 43, Eufaula—public intoxication

Heather Leigh Henderson, 25, Athens—theft of property fourth degree (less than $500)

Ashley Nicole Henderson, 25, Union Springs—domestic violence third degree and bail jumping second degree

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department recording the following incident reports from April 1-5:

April 1

Public intoxication was reported from Lake Point Drive.

April 2

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Old Dale Road. One 42-inch Haier television ($200) and one front windshield of a 2015 Kia Optima ($250) were reported damaged.