Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests on March 30 and April 1:

March 30

Kasey Jamir Lakendra Cunningham, 21, Eufaula—damaged property-criminal mischief

April 1

Frederick Michael Paulk, 43, Eufaula—public intoxication

Heather Leigh Henderson, 25, Athens—theft of property fourth degree (less than $500)

Ashley Nicole Henderson, 25, Union Springs—domestic violence third degree and bail jumping second degree

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department recording the following incident reports from April 1-5:

April 1

Public intoxication was reported from Lake Point Drive.

April 2

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Old Dale Road. One 42-inch Haier television ($200) and one front windshield of a 2015 Kia Optima ($250) were reported damaged.

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun second degree and criminal mischief-shooting-unoccupied second degree were reported from Rivers Avenue. A 2014 silver Acura ILX ($5,000) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft from banking institution third degree was reported from an unnamed location. Electronic fund theft of $787 was reported.

April 3

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One vehicle tag ($50) was reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

April 4

Sex offense-forced first degree was reported from New Fort Browder Road.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from West Washington Street. Glass window of mobile home ($150) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Hunter’s Inlet Road. A 2008 Dodge Charger ($2,500) was reported damaged.

April 5

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Hunter’s Inlet Road.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Bluff Park Apartments/Chattahoochee Courts.

Simple assault/harassment was reported from State Docks Road.

