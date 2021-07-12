Eufaula Police arrest report

Simple assault third degree and burglary-residence-forced first degree were reported from Cherry Street. One front door ($450) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Highway 131.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from State Docks Road. One plastic bag containing marijuana ($5) was recovered.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

July 7

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road.