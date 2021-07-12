Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
June 21
Dedrick Rashawn King, 18, Eufaula—aggravated assault-A to M
July 1
Xavier O’Brien McCloud, 28, Eufaula—possession of marijuana
Jermey Antawn Walton, 26, Eufaula—possession of marijuana
July 2
Assonte’ Cortez McClinton, 23, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
July 5
Ronald Earl Franklin, 49, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
July 6
Donald Eric Gardner, 33, Clayton—domestic violence-simple assault-family
INCIDENTS
July 5
Burglary-residence-no force third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One large oil painting ($1,000), antique dishware ($1,500), and two antique standing clocks ($3,000) were reported stolen.
July 6
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Fairlane Meadows. One iPhone 12 with green, grey, and red case ($1,000) was reported stolen.
Simple assault third degree and burglary-residence-forced first degree were reported from Cherry Street. One front door ($450) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Highway 131.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from State Docks Road. One plastic bag containing marijuana ($5) was recovered.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
July 7
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road.