 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARRESTS

June 21

Dedrick Rashawn King, 18, Eufaula—aggravated assault-A to M

July 1

Xavier O’Brien McCloud, 28, Eufaula—possession of marijuana

Jermey Antawn Walton, 26, Eufaula—possession of marijuana

July 2

Assonte’ Cortez McClinton, 23, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana

July 5

Ronald Earl Franklin, 49, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)

July 6

Donald Eric Gardner, 33, Clayton—domestic violence-simple assault-family

INCIDENTS

July 5

Burglary-residence-no force third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One large oil painting ($1,000), antique dishware ($1,500), and two antique standing clocks ($3,000) were reported stolen.

July 6

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Fairlane Meadows. One iPhone 12 with green, grey, and red case ($1,000) was reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree and burglary-residence-forced first degree were reported from Cherry Street. One front door ($450) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Highway 131. 

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from State Docks Road. One plastic bag containing marijuana ($5) was recovered.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

July 7

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community Calendar
News

Community Calendar

Quail and Turkey Management Tour: The Barbour County Quail and Turkey Management Tour will be held on Friday, July 16 at the Barbour County Ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert