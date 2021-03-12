Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 5through March 10:
March 5
Robert Dean Thomas, 47, Eufaula—statutory rape
March 10
John Edward Hallford, 43, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob Jameson, 19, Atlanta, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana
Benjamin Vann Sumlin, 20, Atlanta, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana
William Badger Warner, 20, Atlanta, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from March 5 through March 9:
March 5
Statutory rape second degree and runaway (juvenile) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
March 8
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Central Avenue. One .380 pistol ($250) was reported stolen.
An animal bite was reported from Industrial Park Road.
Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from McKenzie Street. One high wheel push lawn mower ($299) was reported stolen.
March 9
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments). The windshield of a 2006 Jeep Liberty ($450) was reported damaged.
An animal bite was reported from Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Ramp.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Lakepoint Drive.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive. One A/C window unit ($50) was reported damaged.
March 10
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One crack pipe was recovered.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Marijuana ($15) was recovered.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.