Eufaula Police arrest report
Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 5through March 10:

March 5

Robert Dean Thomas, 47, Eufaula—statutory rape

March 10

John Edward Hallford, 43, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob Jameson, 19, Atlanta, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana

Benjamin Vann Sumlin, 20, Atlanta, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana

William Badger Warner, 20, Atlanta, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from March 5 through March 9:

March 5

Statutory rape second degree and runaway (juvenile) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

March 8

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Central Avenue. One .380 pistol ($250) was reported stolen.

An animal bite was reported from Industrial Park Road.

Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from McKenzie Street. One high wheel push lawn mower ($299) was reported stolen.

March 9

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments). The windshield of a 2006 Jeep Liberty ($450) was reported damaged.

An animal bite was reported from Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Ramp.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Lakepoint Drive.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive. One A/C window unit ($50) was reported damaged.

March 10

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One crack pipe was recovered.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Marijuana ($15) was recovered.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

