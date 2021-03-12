Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from McKenzie Street. One high wheel push lawn mower ($299) was reported stolen.

March 9

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments). The windshield of a 2006 Jeep Liberty ($450) was reported damaged.

An animal bite was reported from Cheneyhatchee Creek Boat Ramp.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Lakepoint Drive.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive. One A/C window unit ($50) was reported damaged.

March 10

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One crack pipe was recovered.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Marijuana ($15) was recovered.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.