Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from March 11-23:
March 11Michael Matthew Johnson, 31, Abbeville—with failure to appear in court
March 20Marquis Cordion White, 39, Eufaula—destruction of property by prisoner and aggravated assault-family-strong arm
March 21Susan Lorraine Yannacone, 60, Eufaula—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)
Jeffrey Donald Reil, 61, Eufaula—public intoxication
John Wesley Jones, 55, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol) and leaving the scene of a traffic accident
March 23A 14-year-old Eufaula juvenile was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-firearms and drunk/addict in possession of a firearm.
INCIDENTSThe Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from March 20-24:
March 20Criminal mischief-damage to business property third degree was reported from East Broad Street. A door frame ($50) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from U.S. Highway 431. Damage to vehicle ($400) was reported.
Aggravated assault-family-strong arm second degree was reported from West Washington Street.
Destruction of property by prisoner was reported from West Washington Street. The back right passenger’s side door frame of vehicle was reported damaged.
March 21Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Various household cleaners ($17.95) were reported stolen.
March 22Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree and forgery/forged instrument third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) was reported from North Orange Street. A 2009 silver Nissan Altima ($3,000) was reported stolen.
March 23Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and drunk/addict in possession of a firearm were reported from Spruce Circle. One black Denali .380 pistol ($400) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from Myra Lane. One Remington 7400 rifle ($400) was reported stolen.
March 24Larceny/theft of article from auto and damaged property-criminal mischief third degree were reported from Edgewood Drive. One debit card and various identification documents were reported stolen. The front driver’s side window of vehicle ($250) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-vehicle parts fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Highway 30. One vehicle tag ($50) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from North Eufaula Avenue at Highway 165. The front bumper of a vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One bank debit card, one social security card, one Georgia driver’s license, and a black Michael Kors wallet ($150) were reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Highway 30. $100 in cash was reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.