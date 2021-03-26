Eufaula Police arrest report

Aggravated assault-family-strong arm second degree was reported from West Washington Street.

Destruction of property by prisoner was reported from West Washington Street. The back right passenger’s side door frame of vehicle was reported damaged.

March 21Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Various household cleaners ($17.95) were reported stolen.

March 22Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree and forgery/forged instrument third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) was reported from North Orange Street. A 2009 silver Nissan Altima ($3,000) was reported stolen.

March 23Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and drunk/addict in possession of a firearm were reported from Spruce Circle. One black Denali .380 pistol ($400) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from Myra Lane. One Remington 7400 rifle ($400) was reported stolen.