Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

SEPTEMBER 7

Charles Herbert Holloway, 34, Eufaula—failure to appear

INCIDENTS

SEPTEMBER 6

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Fairlane Drive.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $100 in cash and one wallet ($50) were reported stolen.

SEPTEMBER 7

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from West Union Street.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Lake Drive.

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Cotton Hill Road. One Cricket cellphone ($100) was reported stolen.

An unattended death was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Eufaula Estates).

SEPTEMBER 8