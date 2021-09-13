 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

  Updated
EPD logo

ARRESTS

SEPTEMBER 7

Charles Herbert Holloway, 34, Eufaula—failure to appear

INCIDENTS

SEPTEMBER 6

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Fairlane Drive.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $100 in cash and one wallet ($50) were reported stolen.

SEPTEMBER 7

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from West Union Street.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Lake Drive.

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Cotton Hill Road. One Cricket cellphone ($100) was reported stolen.

An unattended death was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Eufaula Estates).

SEPTEMBER 8

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Pump Station Road.

Cruelty to animals was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-gun was reported from State Docks Road. 

Burglary/residence/no force third degree was reported from Jackson Street. $545 in cash and one safe was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from an unknown location. 

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Failure to appear second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

