Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
SEPTEMBER 7
Charles Herbert Holloway, 34, Eufaula—failure to appear
INCIDENTS
SEPTEMBER 6
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Fairlane Drive.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $100 in cash and one wallet ($50) were reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 7
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from West Union Street.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Lake Drive.
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Cotton Hill Road. One Cricket cellphone ($100) was reported stolen.
An unattended death was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Eufaula Estates).
SEPTEMBER 8
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Pump Station Road.
Cruelty to animals was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-gun was reported from State Docks Road.
Burglary/residence/no force third degree was reported from Jackson Street. $545 in cash and one safe was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from an unknown location.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Failure to appear second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.