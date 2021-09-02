Eufaula Police arrest report

August 26

An information report was filed from Lake Drive.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Jackson Street. One front passenger’s side window of vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.

August 27

Possession of opium or derivative and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Randolph Avenue.

Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree was reported from West Broad Street. Two Hyper Tough electric pressure washers ($176) were reported stolen.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Nancy Ross Drive. One window ($250) was reported damaged.

Failure to appear/bail jumping first degree and failure to appear second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

August 28

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from State Docks Road. One air compressor ($7,600) was reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from North Randolph Avenue.