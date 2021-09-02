Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
August 27
Bobby Ferris Bruce, 43, Eufaula—two counts of failure to appear/bail jumping and driving under the influence (alcohol)
Benisia Lenay Floyd, 31, Eufaula—possession of opium or derivative and two counts of possession of marijuana
August 28
Jerry Grant, 43, Eufaula—resisting arrest
Mekeonna Nicole Denise Pastor, 23, Eufaula—hindering prosecution-harboring a fugitive and obstruction of governmental operations
Reginald Quinterro McBride, 41, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and criminal tampering
Kendric Vantavious Bell, 30, Atlanta, Ga.—using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution
Corey Fitzgerald Dent, 43, Eufaula—failure to appear (court/traffic)
Dustin Chad Williams, 26, Bessemer—public intoxication
August 29
Lyndon Corbitt, 54, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
INCIDENTS
August 26
An information report was filed from Lake Drive.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Jackson Street. One front passenger’s side window of vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.
August 27
Possession of opium or derivative and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Randolph Avenue.
Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree was reported from West Broad Street. Two Hyper Tough electric pressure washers ($176) were reported stolen.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Nancy Ross Drive. One window ($250) was reported damaged.
Failure to appear/bail jumping first degree and failure to appear second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
August 28
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from State Docks Road. One air compressor ($7,600) was reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from North Randolph Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Samsung Galaxy 12 cell phone ($499) was reported stolen.
Failure to appear (court/traffic) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Edgewood Drive.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution was reported from Oakland Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from Oakland Avenue.
August 29
Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Old Clayton Road. One Frigidaire A/C unit ($200) was reported stolen.
Assault/domestic violence/stalking first degree was reported from Highway 82.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from McNabb Street. One rear window of a 2017 Toyota Camry ($450) was reported damaged.
Aggravated assault/menacing/gun was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Resisting arrest and harboring a fugitive first degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
August 30
Burglary/residence/no force second degree were reported from Monroe Street.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Wilson Street. The back glass of a Cadillac Escalade ($499) was reported damaged.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Monroe Street.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Two trees and decorative shrubbery ($2,500) and utility pole and lines ($25,000) were reported damaged.