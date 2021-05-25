Eufaula Police arrest report

Fraud-identity theft was reported from Willow Oaks Court.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road. One pair of white AirPods ($168) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief third degree and criminal trespassing first degree were reported from West Boundary Street. One glass window ($100) and one wooden door ($200) were reported damaged.

An information report was filed from Forsyth Avenue.

An animal bite was reported from East Broad Street.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Dogwood Circle.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from parking lot of an apartment complex. Four tires of vehicle ($500) were reported damaged.

May 20

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported from Boundary Street. Four rolled cigars containing marijuana ($5) and a Smith & Wesson .38 Special handgun ($200) were recovered.

Aggravated assault-menacing-knife was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.