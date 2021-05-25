 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

April 27

Aaliyah Shantai Morris, 25, Eufaula—assault-child abuse-simple-family, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana

May 11

Michael Dean Williams, 42, Eufaula—possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude a police officer

May 17

Jason Dwight Ludlam, 51, Eufaula—criminal trespassing

May 19

Antonio Daquan Venisee, 20, Georgetown, Ga—two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

INCIDENTS

May 17

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from Stewart Street.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Chewalla Circle. One Taurus .9mm handgun ($500) was reported stolen.

May 18

Fraud-identity theft was reported from Willow Oaks Court.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road. One pair of white AirPods ($168) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief third degree and criminal trespassing first degree were reported from West Boundary Street. One glass window ($100) and one wooden door ($200) were reported damaged.

An information report was filed from Forsyth Avenue.

An animal bite was reported from East Broad Street.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Dogwood Circle.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from parking lot of an apartment complex. Four tires of vehicle ($500) were reported damaged.

May 20

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported from Boundary Street. Four rolled cigars containing marijuana ($5) and a Smith & Wesson .38 Special handgun ($200) were recovered.

Aggravated assault-menacing-knife was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.

