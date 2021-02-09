Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 4 through Feb. 8.
FEBRUARY 4
Phillip Edson Weiss, 33, Eufaula —assault-domestic violence-third degree
FEBRUARY 6
Eduardo Luis Martinez, 33, Eufaula —driving under the influence (alcohol) and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer
FEBRUARY 8
Marcus Makeal Lampley, 25, Clayton —disorderly conduct
INCIDENTS
The following incidents were responded to by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 4 through Feb. 8.
FEBRUARY 4
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from West Washington Street. A 1K diamond stud earring ($3,000), a 14K gold men’s necklace ($250) and a gold pendant ($250) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Whiting ($5.98), one roast kit ($17.88), three sausage links ($9.12), rice ($3.28), sausage ($2.98) and cabbage ($3.41) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Five picnic items ($76.10), four cartridges ($71.88), five pork loins ($22.15), four Gain flings ($85.76) and five sanitizers ($12.50) were reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from West Washington Street.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Veterans Boulevard. One truck tire ($300) was reported damaged.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One glass lamp ($60), two wooden dressers ($200), one refrigerator ($300), one microwave ($60) and one glass coffee table ($75) were reported damaged.
FEBRUARY 5
Homicide-murder/non-family/gun was reported from Wall Street.
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from Wall Street.
FEBRUARY 6
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Stapleton Drive.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 131 at Calhoun Circle.
Giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported from Highway 131 at Calhoun Circle.
FEBRUARY 7
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from East Barbour Street. One iPhone 11 ($1,000) was reported stolen.
An animal bite was reported from North Orange Avenue.
An information report was filed from Stuart Street.
An information report was filed from Meadow Drive. One mailbox/wood post ($50), one wood barricade ($200), one telephone pole ($70) and two cinder blocks ($12) were reported damaged.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Calhoun Circle.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from West Broad Street. One pack of steaks ($60) were reported stolen.
Simple assault third degree was reported from West Washington Street.
Harassing communications was reported from Ridge Avenue (Creek Ridge Apartments).
FEBRUARY 8