Eufaula Police arrest report

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 131 at Calhoun Circle.

Giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported from Highway 131 at Calhoun Circle.

FEBRUARY 7

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from East Barbour Street. One iPhone 11 ($1,000) was reported stolen.

An animal bite was reported from North Orange Avenue.

An information report was filed from Stuart Street.

An information report was filed from Meadow Drive. One mailbox/wood post ($50), one wood barricade ($200), one telephone pole ($70) and two cinder blocks ($12) were reported damaged.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Calhoun Circle.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from West Broad Street. One pack of steaks ($60) were reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree was reported from West Washington Street.

Harassing communications was reported from Ridge Avenue (Creek Ridge Apartments).