Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from Feb. 19 through Feb. 23:

February 19

Cory Joseph Clark, 31, Eufaula—assault/domestic violence third degree and drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another

February 21

Isaac Isael Lopez, 22, Liberal, Kan.—driving under the influence (alcohol)

James Howard, 44, Pittsview—driving under the influence (alcohol)

Stephanie Anne Solorio, 36, Eufaula—public intoxication and disorderly conduct

February 23

Kendarris Marqwon Knight, 21, Eufaula—resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

Incidents

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incidents from Feb. 18 through Feb. 23:

February 18

Embezzlement of business property first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $9,200 was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Malone Court. A $20 bill was reported stolen.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Aggravated assault/non-family/other weapon third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One side window and back window of vehicle ($1,200) was reported damaged.

February 19

Assault/domestic violence third degree, harassing communications third degree and drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another were reported from Lake Drive.

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Scenic Drive. One Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop ($500) was reported stolen.

Harassing communications was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One shop light ($50) was reported stolen.

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

February 20

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Old Abbeville Road. One Black Hornet .9mm handgun ($200) was reported stolen.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.

Fraud-Gas drive-off (self-service) FTP was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $32 in gasoline was reported stolen.

Assault/harassment was reported from West Chewalla Creek Road.

An animal bite was reported from Sunset Drive.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Dale Road at West Washington Street.

Unauthorized use of vehicle (no force) was reported from South Randolph Avenue. A 2008 black Honda Accord ($8,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

February 21

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were reported from Highway 131. One Ruger .9mm handgun ($350) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Lake Drive. $70 in cash was reported stolen.

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from South Forsyth Street. One Stihl handheld blower ($250) was reported stolen.

Possession of marijuana first degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One plastic container containing marijuana ($30) was recovered.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue at Gammage Road.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue at Highway 165.

Harassing communications was reported from East Barbour Street.

Found/recovered property was reported from Old Highway 165.

Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from East Broad Street.

February 23

Burglary-residence-no force third degree was reported from South Orange Avenue.

Harassing communications was reported from Nancy Ross Drive.

Damaged property-criminal mischief third degree was reported from Meadow Drive. A 2007 Lincoln MKX SUV ($500) was reported damaged.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) and damaged property-criminal mischief second degree were reported from Eufaula Avenue. One iPhone XR was reported damaged.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

February 25

An attempted suicide was reported from West Washington Street.

