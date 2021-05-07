Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Randolph Avenue. One push assist mower ($198) was reported stolen.

Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from East Barbour Street. One wood and iron bench ($150) and one wall mount ashtray ($50) were reported damaged.

Possession of cocaine and drug trafficking were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Seven grams of marijuana ($50), 129 grams of methamphetamine ($1,100) and seven grams of cocaine ($100) were recovered.

May 1

Identity theft was reported from Highway 30. $500 in bank funds were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Rivers Avenue.

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

May 2

Homicide/murder/non-family/gun was reported from West Davis Street.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.