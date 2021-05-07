 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARRESTS

April 30

Marcus Johnson, 23, Georgetown, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force)

Bill McNair, 71, Columbus, Ga.—possession of cocaine, drug trafficking and two counts of possession of marijuana

May 1

Grady Weaver, 52, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)

Bruno Murillo Bocanegra, 43, Weslaco, Texas—public intoxication

May 2

Willie Fred Ceaser, 55, Birmingham—public intoxication

May 3

Austin Bradley Parker, 24, Olympia, Wa.—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and driving under the influence (alcohol)

INCIDENTS

April 29

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

April 30

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two grams of marijuana ($25) were recovered.

Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Randolph Avenue. One push assist mower ($198) was reported stolen.

Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from East Barbour Street. One wood and iron bench ($150) and one wall mount ashtray ($50) were reported damaged.

Possession of cocaine and drug trafficking were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Seven grams of marijuana ($50), 129 grams of methamphetamine ($1,100) and seven grams of cocaine ($100) were recovered.

May 1

Identity theft was reported from Highway 30. $500 in bank funds were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Rivers Avenue.

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

May 2

Homicide/murder/non-family/gun was reported from West Davis Street.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Public intoxication was reported from Stevens Street.

May 3

Simple assault third degree and burglary-residence-no force first degree were reported from Highway 30.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and driving under the influence (alcohol) were reported from North Eufaula Avenue at Lake Drive. One Charter Arms .38 Special revolver ($300) was recovered.

Possession of cocaine and possession of synthetic narcotics were reported from West Davis Street. 3.30 grams of narcotics ($60) and 0.20 grams of cocaine ($30) were recovered.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jemmott celebrates 90th birthday
News

Jemmott celebrates 90th birthday

  • Updated

On Saturday, April 24, a host of attendees braved the rain and storm warnings to celebrate the 90th birthday of Martha Dudley Jemmott, a Eufau…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert