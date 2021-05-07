Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
April 30
Marcus Johnson, 23, Georgetown, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force)
Bill McNair, 71, Columbus, Ga.—possession of cocaine, drug trafficking and two counts of possession of marijuana
May 1
Grady Weaver, 52, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
Bruno Murillo Bocanegra, 43, Weslaco, Texas—public intoxication
May 2
Willie Fred Ceaser, 55, Birmingham—public intoxication
May 3
Austin Bradley Parker, 24, Olympia, Wa.—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and driving under the influence (alcohol)
INCIDENTS
April 29
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
April 30
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two grams of marijuana ($25) were recovered.
Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Randolph Avenue. One push assist mower ($198) was reported stolen.
Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from East Barbour Street. One wood and iron bench ($150) and one wall mount ashtray ($50) were reported damaged.
Possession of cocaine and drug trafficking were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Seven grams of marijuana ($50), 129 grams of methamphetamine ($1,100) and seven grams of cocaine ($100) were recovered.
May 1
Identity theft was reported from Highway 30. $500 in bank funds were reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Rivers Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
May 2
Homicide/murder/non-family/gun was reported from West Davis Street.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported from Stevens Street.
May 3
Simple assault third degree and burglary-residence-no force first degree were reported from Highway 30.
Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and driving under the influence (alcohol) were reported from North Eufaula Avenue at Lake Drive. One Charter Arms .38 Special revolver ($300) was recovered.
Possession of cocaine and possession of synthetic narcotics were reported from West Davis Street. 3.30 grams of narcotics ($60) and 0.20 grams of cocaine ($30) were recovered.