Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

August 2

April Danyel Flowers, 36, Abbeville—public intoxication

Lisa Michelle White, 55, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family

Fredrick Douglas Lynn, 56, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family

August 3

Veronica Victoria Paige, 35, Eufaula—simple assault

Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Georgetown,Ga.—possession of marijuana and promoting prison contraband

Justin Deonte Appling, 22, Eufaula—three counts of statutory rape and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex act

Marlon Hicks, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence third degree

August 4

Michael Wesley Turner, 36, Eufaula—possession of methamphetamine

Incident/offense reports

August 2

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Macedonia Drive. A 2013 Buick Verano ($100) was reported damaged.

Public intoxication was reported from Sanford Avenue.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from West Washington Street. One fence ($1,800) was reported damaged.

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from West Washington Street. A Chevrolet S-10 truck ($2,000) was reported damaged.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Macedonia Drive.

August 3

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

Missing adult person was reported from Highway 131.

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Orange Avenue. Windows ($400) were reported damaged.

Possession of marijuana first degree and promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.  wo grams of marijuana ($10) were recovered.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Highway 131.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Highway 30. Various tools ($2,000), one NAPA air compressor ($3,500), and one flatbed duel-axle trailer ($2,500) were reported stolen.

August 4

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Bowie knife ($25) was recovered.  One Cat lock ($50) was reported damaged.

Possession of methamphetamine was reported from Wall Street. One bag containing methamphetamine ($50) was recovered.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported from Dickerson Drive. Approximately $350 was reported stolen.

Fraud-identity theft was reported from Reeves Drive.

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Five storage locks ($100) were reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two catalytic converters ($300) were reported stolen.

Burglary/residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-from residence first degree were reported from Old Clayton Road.  ssorted clothing ($300), one flat screen television ($1080) and one yellow Polar riding lawn mower ($2,000) were reported stolen.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Dale Road.  A 2016 Corvette ($60,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

An information report was filed from Pine Hill Street.

Assault-harassment was reported from Lake Drive.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Lake Drive.

August 5

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Wilson Street.

