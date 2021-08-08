Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
August 2
April Danyel Flowers, 36, Abbeville—public intoxication
Lisa Michelle White, 55, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family
Fredrick Douglas Lynn, 56, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family
August 3
Veronica Victoria Paige, 35, Eufaula—simple assault
Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Georgetown,Ga.—possession of marijuana and promoting prison contraband
Justin Deonte Appling, 22, Eufaula—three counts of statutory rape and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex act
Marlon Hicks, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence third degree
August 4
Michael Wesley Turner, 36, Eufaula—possession of methamphetamine
Incident/offense reports
August 2
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Macedonia Drive. A 2013 Buick Verano ($100) was reported damaged.
Public intoxication was reported from Sanford Avenue.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from West Washington Street. One fence ($1,800) was reported damaged.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from West Washington Street. A Chevrolet S-10 truck ($2,000) was reported damaged.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Macedonia Drive.
August 3
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
Missing adult person was reported from Highway 131.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Orange Avenue. Windows ($400) were reported damaged.
Possession of marijuana first degree and promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. wo grams of marijuana ($10) were recovered.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Highway 131.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Highway 30. Various tools ($2,000), one NAPA air compressor ($3,500), and one flatbed duel-axle trailer ($2,500) were reported stolen.
August 4
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Bowie knife ($25) was recovered. One Cat lock ($50) was reported damaged.
Possession of methamphetamine was reported from Wall Street. One bag containing methamphetamine ($50) was recovered.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported from Dickerson Drive. Approximately $350 was reported stolen.
Fraud-identity theft was reported from Reeves Drive.
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Five storage locks ($100) were reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-vehicle parts fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two catalytic converters ($300) were reported stolen.
Burglary/residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-from residence first degree were reported from Old Clayton Road. ssorted clothing ($300), one flat screen television ($1080) and one yellow Polar riding lawn mower ($2,000) were reported stolen.
Auto theft first degree was reported from Dale Road. A 2016 Corvette ($60,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.