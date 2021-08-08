Eufaula Police arrest report

August 4

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Bowie knife ($25) was recovered. One Cat lock ($50) was reported damaged.

Possession of methamphetamine was reported from Wall Street. One bag containing methamphetamine ($50) was recovered.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported from Dickerson Drive. Approximately $350 was reported stolen.

Fraud-identity theft was reported from Reeves Drive.

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Five storage locks ($100) were reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two catalytic converters ($300) were reported stolen.

Burglary/residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-from residence first degree were reported from Old Clayton Road. ssorted clothing ($300), one flat screen television ($1080) and one yellow Polar riding lawn mower ($2,000) were reported stolen.