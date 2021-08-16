Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
August 9
Marcus Makeal Lampley, 26, Clayton—public intoxication
INCIDENTS
August 9
Public intoxication was reported from Rivers Avenue.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Randolph Street. One Huffy bicycle ($126) was reported stolen.
August 10
Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from North Randolph Avenue. One pipe saw ($300), one car diagnostic machine ($500) and one car battery ($100) were reported stolen.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from East Broad Street. One large stone planter pot ($75) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from West Broad Street. Two ribeye steaks ($56) were reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Reeves Drive.
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Stevens Street at Mt. Zion Street. One Motorola smartphone ($50) was recovered.
August 11
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from West Broad Street. $16 in cash and a $250 personal check were reported stolen.
Harassing communications was reported from Dudley Drive.
August 12
Simple assault third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.