Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

  • Updated
EPD logo

ARRESTS

August 9

Marcus Makeal Lampley, 26, Clayton—public intoxication

INCIDENTS

August 9

Public intoxication was reported from Rivers Avenue.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Randolph Street. One Huffy bicycle ($126) was reported stolen.

August 10

Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from North Randolph Avenue. One pipe saw ($300), one car diagnostic machine ($500) and one car battery ($100) were reported stolen.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from East Broad Street. One large stone planter pot ($75) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from West Broad Street. Two ribeye steaks ($56) were reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Reeves Drive.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Stevens Street at Mt. Zion Street. One Motorola smartphone ($50) was recovered.

August 11

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from West Broad Street. $16 in cash and a $250 personal check were reported stolen.

Harassing communications was reported from Dudley Drive.

August 12

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.

