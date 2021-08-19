Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
August 12
Scottie Lane Carroll, 56, Eufaula—driving under the influence (controlled substances)
August 13
Sherrylina Jacques Womack, 52, Eufaula—failure to appear (court/traffic)
August 14
Gregory Paul Leitner, 38, Bonifay, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
August 15
Jeremy Demone Murphy, 26, Columbus, Ga.—failure to appear (court/traffic)
INCIDENTS
August 12
Identity theft was reported from an unknown location.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from North Orange Street. One Stihl weed eater ($300) and one Stihl hedge trimmer ($300) were reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from East Barbour Street. Clothing ($30) was reported stolen.
August 13
Driving under the influence (controlled substances) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Lee Street. One front door of residence ($200) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from State Docks Road. One windshield ($250) was reported damaged.
Failure to appear (traffic/court) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
August 14
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported from Barbour Street. One glass pipe and one Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun ($500) were recovered.
August 15
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Woodhill Circle. One shotgun ($300), one vehicle registration/insurance card, one digital camera ($100), and one carton of Marlboro Lights cigarettes ($75) were reported stolen.