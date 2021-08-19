Eufaula Police arrest report

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from East Barbour Street. Clothing ($30) was reported stolen.

August 13

Driving under the influence (controlled substances) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Lee Street. One front door of residence ($200) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from State Docks Road. One windshield ($250) was reported damaged.

Failure to appear (traffic/court) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

August 14

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported from Barbour Street. One glass pipe and one Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun ($500) were recovered.

August 15