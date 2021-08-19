 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARRESTS

August 12

Scottie Lane Carroll, 56, Eufaula—driving under the influence (controlled substances)

August 13

Sherrylina Jacques Womack, 52, Eufaula—failure to appear (court/traffic)

August 14

Gregory Paul Leitner, 38, Bonifay, Fla.—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

August 15

Jeremy Demone Murphy, 26, Columbus, Ga.—failure to appear (court/traffic)

INCIDENTS

August 12

Identity theft was reported from an unknown location.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from North Orange Street. One Stihl weed eater ($300) and one Stihl hedge trimmer ($300) were reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from East Barbour Street. Clothing ($30) was reported stolen.

August 13

Driving under the influence (controlled substances) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Lee Street. One front door of residence ($200) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from State Docks Road. One windshield ($250) was reported damaged.

Failure to appear (traffic/court) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

August 14

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were reported from Barbour Street. One glass pipe and one Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun ($500) were recovered.

August 15

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from Woodhill Circle. One shotgun ($300), one vehicle registration/insurance card, one digital camera ($100), and one carton of Marlboro Lights cigarettes ($75) were reported stolen.

Harassing communications was reported from Dudley Drive.

Problem animal was reported from Gammage Road.

Failure to appear (traffic/court) was reported from Broadview Drive at Spruce Drive.

August 16

Harassing communications was reported from Taylor Drive.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake Eufaula fishing report
News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

  • Updated

The water level is slowly dropping and all the fish are scattered and seem disinterested in most baits, but there is plenty of bait for them t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert