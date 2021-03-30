Eufaula Police arrest report

March 25

Identity theft was reported from an unknown location in Eufaula.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. The left rear door ($150) and driver’s side door ($150) of a Nissan Maxima were reported damaged.

An information report was filed from Chewalla Road.

Found/recovered property was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One pair of bolt cutters was recovered.

March 26

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Biscayne Drive.

Larceny/theft from residence first degree was reported from Riverside Drive. A 2013 Dixie Chopper 2250 ($5,133) was reported stolen.

March 27

Burglary-residence-forced third degree and auto theft first degree were reported from Highway 131. A 1998 Cadillac Deville ($5,000) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from Dudley Drive. One fence ($100) was reported damaged and one catalytic converter ($500) was reported stolen.