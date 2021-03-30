Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests between Feb. 24 and March 28:
February 24
Brandon Heath Livingston, 32, Eufaula—four counts of dissemination/display of child pornography
March 19
Jeffery Scott Nolin, 36, Eufaula—four counts of possession of child pornography
March 26
James Tanner Bickley, 27, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
March 28
Zachary Gaines Spears, 23, West Point, Ga.—possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from Jan. 11 through March 29:
January 11
Dissemination/display of child pornography was reported from Cotton Hill Road.
January 27
Possession of child pornography was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
March 25
Identity theft was reported from an unknown location in Eufaula.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. The left rear door ($150) and driver’s side door ($150) of a Nissan Maxima were reported damaged.
An information report was filed from Chewalla Road.
Found/recovered property was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One pair of bolt cutters was recovered.
March 26
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Biscayne Drive.
Larceny/theft from residence first degree was reported from Riverside Drive. A 2013 Dixie Chopper 2250 ($5,133) was reported stolen.
March 27
Burglary-residence-forced third degree and auto theft first degree were reported from Highway 131. A 1998 Cadillac Deville ($5,000) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from Dudley Drive. One fence ($100) was reported damaged and one catalytic converter ($500) was reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
March 28
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Highway 30. One Hyper Tough skill saw ($30) was reported stolen.
Possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from East Broad Street. One yellow floor sign ($25), one metal hand rail ($300)nand dry wall ($75) were reported damaged.
Assault-domestic-menacing (information only) third degree was reported from Stevens Avenue.
March 29
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree were reported from Spruce Circle.