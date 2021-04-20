Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from April 13-14:
April 13
Jeffery Cordale Starks, 33, Clayton—failure to appear (court)
Dontavious Malik Dixon, 21, Clayton—possession of hallucinogens and two counts of possession of marijuana
Kenneth Terrell Collier, 46, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence-strangulation
April 14
A 14-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstructing a court order
Dakota Blue Robertson, 23, Eufaula—assault-domestic-harassment-family and assault-domestic violence third degree
Markel Slater, 18, Eufaula—burglary-residence-forced
A 17-year-old juvenile of Omaha, Ga. was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding)
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from April 12-15:
April 12
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Cherry Street. $140 was reported stolen.
April 13
Found/recovered property was reported from Country Club Road. One Schwinn bike ($250) and one Kent bike ($150) were recovered.
Failure to appear (traffic) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One auger ($300) was reported stolen.
Unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits was reported from Fox Ridge Road.
Possession of hallucinogens and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Old Dale Road.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. The front of a building ($1,000) was reported damaged.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Cherry Street.
An information report was filed from South Orange Avenue at Macedonia Drive.
April 14
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree, domestic violence third degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from 1st Street. One wood door frame ($150) was reported damaged.
Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from Country Club Road. One wood door frame ($100) and one glass front door ($150) were reported damaged. One iPhone XR ($700) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Parker Drive. A back windshield of vehicle ($350) was reported damaged.
Found/recovered property was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Taurus .9mm handgun, one Safariland holster and a 17 round magazine were recovered.
Larceny/theft from residence first degree was reported from Irwinton Drive. One painted wooden American flag ($50) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) was reported from Edna Street. A 2017 red Hyundai Sonata ($5,000) was reported stolen.
April 15
Simple assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
An animal bite was reported from South Randolph Avenue.