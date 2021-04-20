Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Cherry Street. $140 was reported stolen.

April 13

Found/recovered property was reported from Country Club Road. One Schwinn bike ($250) and one Kent bike ($150) were recovered.

Failure to appear (traffic) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One auger ($300) was reported stolen.

Unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits was reported from Fox Ridge Road.

Possession of hallucinogens and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Old Dale Road.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. The front of a building ($1,000) was reported damaged.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Cherry Street.

An information report was filed from South Orange Avenue at Macedonia Drive.

April 14