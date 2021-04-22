Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from West Chewalla Creek Drive. A check from warranty company ($1,549) was reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Broadview Drive.

Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) was reported from Lunsford Street. A 2000 red Mercury Sable ($2,000) was reported stolen.

April 16

An unattended death was reported from Baker Drive.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Gammage Road.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from Gammage Road. Two glass pipes ($10) and one marijuana grinder ($10) were recovered.

Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Triangle Lane. One Ruger LCP II pistol ($330) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Lake Drive. Two vehicle tires and rims ($150) were reported damaged.

Possession of dangerous drugs was reported from Saint Francis Road.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.