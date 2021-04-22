Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from April 7-18:
April 7
Makayla J. Henderson, 18, Eufaula—aggravated assault-A to M and criminal mischief
April 16
Christopher Pruitt, 25, Eufaula—disorderly conduct
A 17 year old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.
April 17
John Tobias, 38, Columbus, Ga.—public intoxication
April 18
Terrence Thomas, 35, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
Roderick Devon Massey, 31, Eufaula—assault/domestic violence third degree
Incident/offense reports
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from April 15-18:
April 15
Burglary-residence-forced third degree and larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Edna Street. One pair of red Air Jordan shoes ($150) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from West Chewalla Creek Drive. A check from warranty company ($1,549) was reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Broadview Drive.
Unauthorized use of auto-no force (joyriding) was reported from Lunsford Street. A 2000 red Mercury Sable ($2,000) was reported stolen.
April 16
An unattended death was reported from Baker Drive.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Gammage Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from Gammage Road. Two glass pipes ($10) and one marijuana grinder ($10) were recovered.
Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Triangle Lane. One Ruger LCP II pistol ($330) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Lake Drive. Two vehicle tires and rims ($150) were reported damaged.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported from Saint Francis Road.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental operations were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Holloway Street. A front windshield of vehicle ($500) was reported damaged.
April 17
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). The front passenger’s side window of vehicle ($250) was reported damaged.
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Cowikee Street.
Public intoxication was reported from State Docks Road.
April 18
Identity theft was reported from East Broad Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
An animal at large was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Eufaula Estates).
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Madison Street. Two fishing poles ($40) were reported damaged.