Eufaula Police arrest report
ARRESTS

July 1

Justin Richhart, 36, Fort Mitchell—obstructing government operations

Anthony Leon Walton, 27, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana

July 2

Desmond Quintrell Anderson, 28, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family

July 3

Alexander Maxim Johnson, 19, Sevierville, Tenn.—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

Kimberly Michelle Helms, 36, Eufaula—public intoxication

July 4

Shaun Ray Lewis, 21, Manassas, Va.—attempting to elude a police officer

Franklin Devonte Northcutt, 25, Eufaula—criminal trespassing

July 5

Frederick Louis Miracle, 74, Johnson City, Tenn.—driving under the influence (alcohol)

Marcus Makeal Lampley, 26, Clayton—assault/domestic violence-third degree

INCIDENTS

July 1

Unauthorized use of other vehicle (no force) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2006 Yamaha motorcycle ($3,500) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from North Orange Avenue. Gate to entrance of cemetery ($2,000) was reported damaged.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from East Barbour Street. Three clear plastic bags containing marijuana ($50) were recovered.

July 2

Interference with a domestic violence emergency call was reported from Farmview Trail.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Boundary Street at Dale Road.

Assault/harassment was reported from Inlet Road.

July 3

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from Dale Road.

An information report was filed from West Washington Street. One back right window of vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.

Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree, domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from West Washington Street. One storm door ($100) was reported damaged.

July 4

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Meadow Lane. One credit card, one Georgia driver’s license, one social security card and one Guess wallet ($30) were reported stolen.

Aggravated assault-family-other weapon second degree was reported from Old Dale Road.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Collinswood Drive. One Beretta .9mm handgun ($700) was reported stolen.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/State Docks Road.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates).

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One cell phone ($499) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.

An information report was filed from North Orange Avenue.

July 5

Criminal mischief-damage to business property first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two blankets ($100) and carpet ($500) were reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Magnolia Street. One electric Stanley pressure washer ($150), one Makita cordless drill ($140), one Craftsman push lawn mower ($400), one washing brush ($30) and one gas can ($15) were reported stolen.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue at Broad Street.

Forgery-passing counterfeit object first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.

An information report was filed from Fairlane Meadows.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Rivers Avenue. A 2008 silver Lexus ($300) was reported damaged.

July 6

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Rape-strong arm first degree was reported from Old Highway 165.

