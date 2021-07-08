Eufaula Police arrest report

July 4

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Meadow Lane. One credit card, one Georgia driver’s license, one social security card and one Guess wallet ($30) were reported stolen.

Aggravated assault-family-other weapon second degree was reported from Old Dale Road.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Collinswood Drive. One Beretta .9mm handgun ($700) was reported stolen.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/State Docks Road.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates).

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One cell phone ($499) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.

An information report was filed from North Orange Avenue.

July 5