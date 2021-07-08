Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
July 1
Justin Richhart, 36, Fort Mitchell—obstructing government operations
Anthony Leon Walton, 27, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
July 2
Desmond Quintrell Anderson, 28, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family
July 3
Alexander Maxim Johnson, 19, Sevierville, Tenn.—possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
Kimberly Michelle Helms, 36, Eufaula—public intoxication
July 4
Shaun Ray Lewis, 21, Manassas, Va.—attempting to elude a police officer
Franklin Devonte Northcutt, 25, Eufaula—criminal trespassing
July 5
Frederick Louis Miracle, 74, Johnson City, Tenn.—driving under the influence (alcohol)
Marcus Makeal Lampley, 26, Clayton—assault/domestic violence-third degree
INCIDENTS
July 1
Unauthorized use of other vehicle (no force) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2006 Yamaha motorcycle ($3,500) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from North Orange Avenue. Gate to entrance of cemetery ($2,000) was reported damaged.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from East Barbour Street. Three clear plastic bags containing marijuana ($50) were recovered.
July 2
Interference with a domestic violence emergency call was reported from Farmview Trail.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Boundary Street at Dale Road.
Assault/harassment was reported from Inlet Road.
July 3
Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from Dale Road.
An information report was filed from West Washington Street. One back right window of vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree, domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from West Washington Street. One storm door ($100) was reported damaged.
July 4
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Meadow Lane. One credit card, one Georgia driver’s license, one social security card and one Guess wallet ($30) were reported stolen.
Aggravated assault-family-other weapon second degree was reported from Old Dale Road.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Collinswood Drive. One Beretta .9mm handgun ($700) was reported stolen.
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Eufaula Avenue/State Docks Road.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates).
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One cell phone ($499) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.
An information report was filed from North Orange Avenue.
July 5
Criminal mischief-damage to business property first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two blankets ($100) and carpet ($500) were reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Magnolia Street. One electric Stanley pressure washer ($150), one Makita cordless drill ($140), one Craftsman push lawn mower ($400), one washing brush ($30) and one gas can ($15) were reported stolen.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue at Broad Street.
Forgery-passing counterfeit object first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.
An information report was filed from Fairlane Meadows.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Rivers Avenue. A 2008 silver Lexus ($300) was reported damaged.
July 6
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Rape-strong arm first degree was reported from Old Highway 165.