Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $2,000 in cash was reported stolen.

Unauthorized use of vehicle (no force) was reported from Franklin Street. A 2004 Toyota Corolla ($3,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Simple assault third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Veterans Boulevard. The gas cap on a vehicle ($100) was reported damaged.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street. One clear glass pipe was recovered.

JANUARY 23

Identity theft was reported from Benjamin Drive.

Burglary/non-residence/forced second degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One change machine ($1,000) was reported damaged.

Public intoxication and obstruction of governmental operations were reported from Overlook Drive.