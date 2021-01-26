 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

The Eufaula Police Department reported the following arrest on Jan. 22:

ARRESTS

JANUARY 22

John Edward Hallford, 43, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from Jan. 19 through Jan. 24.:

INCIDENTS

JANUARY 19

An information report was filed from Eufaula Avenue at Kennedy Unit (Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge).

JANUARY 21

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Simmons Alley. A 1995 Buick Century ($1,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Simmons Alley. A 1989 Oldsmobile ($800) was reported stolen. A 2000 Chrysler 300M ($2,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

JANUARY 22

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $2,000 in cash was reported stolen.

Unauthorized use of vehicle (no force) was reported from Franklin Street. A 2004 Toyota Corolla ($3,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Simple assault third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Veterans Boulevard.  The gas cap on a vehicle ($100) was reported damaged.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street. One clear glass pipe was recovered.

JANUARY 23

Identity theft was reported from Benjamin Drive.

Burglary/non-residence/forced second degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One change machine ($1,000) was reported damaged.

Public intoxication and obstruction of governmental operations were reported from Overlook Drive.

Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Overlook Drive. A front driver’s side window of vehicle ($200) and various furniture ($300) were reported damaged.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Hunter Street.

JANUARY 24

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from North Orange Avenue. One Smith & Wesson M&P .9mm handgun ($600) was reported stolen.

