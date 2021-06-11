Eufaula Police arrest report

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from Old Abbeville Road. 48 grams of methamphetamine ($20), one syringe, and one pipe were recovered.

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.

June 6

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Pecan Street.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from McNab Street. A 2012 BMW ($1,500) was reported damaged.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One driver’s side mirror of vehicle ($50) and driver’s side window of vehicle ($250) were reported damaged. Cocaine and marijuana were recovered.