Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
June 4
Kevin Gosha, 50, Eufaula—domestic violence/simple assault/family
June 5
Bradley J. Brown, 49, Columbus, Ga.—impersonating a peace officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
Robert Anthony Thomas, 22, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
June 6
Marcus Makeal Lampley, 26, Clayton—assault/domestic violence third degree, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of marijuana, public intoxication
INCIDENTS
June 4
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from Eileen Street. One rake, hoe and shovel ($100) were reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.
June 5
Impersonating a peace officer and resisting arrest were reported from Paul Lee Parkway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from Old Abbeville Road. 48 grams of methamphetamine ($20), one syringe, and one pipe were recovered.
Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.
June 6
Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Pecan Street.
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from McNab Street. A 2012 BMW ($1,500) was reported damaged.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One driver’s side mirror of vehicle ($50) and driver’s side window of vehicle ($250) were reported damaged. Cocaine and marijuana were recovered.