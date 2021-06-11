 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
ARRESTS

June 4

Kevin Gosha, 50, Eufaula—domestic violence/simple assault/family

June 5

Bradley J. Brown, 49, Columbus, Ga.—impersonating a peace officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Robert Anthony Thomas, 22, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine

June 6

Marcus Makeal Lampley, 26, Clayton—assault/domestic violence third degree, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of marijuana, public intoxication

INCIDENTS

June 4

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from Eileen Street. One rake, hoe and shovel ($100) were reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.

June 5

Impersonating a peace officer and resisting arrest were reported from Paul Lee Parkway.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from Old Abbeville Road. 48 grams of methamphetamine ($20), one syringe, and one pipe were recovered.

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Lakewood Drive.

June 6

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Pecan Street.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from McNab Street. A 2012 BMW ($1,500) was reported damaged.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One driver’s side mirror of vehicle ($50) and driver’s side window of vehicle ($250) were reported damaged. Cocaine and marijuana were recovered.

