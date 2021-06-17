Eufaula Police arrest report

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Old Creek Town Park.

Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from Dale Road.

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Highway 82 West. One Bosch belt sander ($50) and two Craftsman SKIL saws ($100) were reported stolen.

June 12

Larceny/theft of lost property third degree was reported from Casey Drive. One black metal patio set ($279) and two pairs of animal clippers ($160) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Pioneer radio ($320) was reported stolen.

Auto theft first degree was reported from First Street. A 2016 burgundy Toyota Camry ($5,000) and a silver LG Stylo 6 ($100) were reported stolen and later recovered.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. An Alabama license plate ($116) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from North Orange Avenue. One rear passenger door of vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.