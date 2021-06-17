Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
June 11
James Antonio Davis, 35, Eufaula—public intoxication and disorderly conduct
Delvin Gosha, 32, Eufaula—possession of synthetic narcotics and disorderly conduct
Corderias Santrez Thomas, 30, Dothan—auto theft
June 12
Coefield Forte, 42, Eufaula—public intoxication
June 13
Felicia Dawn Dunman, 41, Eufaula—possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana
Teresa Renee Benefield, 41, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
INCIDENTS
June 11
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from West Davis Street.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Paul Lee Parkway. One gold necklace ($1,800) was reported stolen.
Forgery/forged instrument third degree was reported from the Eufaula area. $675 was reported stolen from checking account.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Old Creek Town Park.
Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from Dale Road.
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Highway 82 West. One Bosch belt sander ($50) and two Craftsman SKIL saws ($100) were reported stolen.
June 12
Larceny/theft of lost property third degree was reported from Casey Drive. One black metal patio set ($279) and two pairs of animal clippers ($160) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Pioneer radio ($320) was reported stolen.
Auto theft first degree was reported from First Street. A 2016 burgundy Toyota Camry ($5,000) and a silver LG Stylo 6 ($100) were reported stolen and later recovered.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. An Alabama license plate ($116) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from North Orange Avenue. One rear passenger door of vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Public intoxication was reported from South Orange Avenue.
Possession of synthetic narcotics and disorderly conduct were reported from State Docks Road. One plastic bag containing synthetic narcotics ($25) was recovered.
June 13
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). One Ruger .380 handgun ($300) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lake Drive. Two 8-packs of Bud Ice beer ($14.90) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One three pack of Trojan condoms ($2.74) was reported stolen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two grams of methamphetamine ($50), two glass smoking devices ($10), $185 and one blue AT&T Android smartphone ($250) were recovered.
June 14
Possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana were reported from Edna Street.