Eufaula Police arrest report

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Meadow Lane. One windshield of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.

Aggravated assault/non-family/strong arm second degree was reported from Meadow Lane.

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Eufaula Avenue. One Roku television ($499) was reported stolen.

SEPTEMBER 10

Burglary/residence/no force first degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Comer Avenue. One Husqvarna chainsaw ($250) was reported stolen. Power tools ($225) and one toolbox containing miscellaneous tools ($250) were reported stolen and later recovered. One kitchen sink ($260) was reported damaged.

Possession of synthetic narcotics and promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree were reported from East Barbour Street.

Failure to appear second degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Failure to appear second degree was reported from Highway 30/Cottonhill Road.