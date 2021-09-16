 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EPD logo

Arrests

JUNE 7

Jennifer Nicole Griffin, 42, Eufaula—larceny/theft-from residence

JUNE 10

Michael Ray Aderholt, 30, Clayton—failure to appear and bail jumping second degree

Traves Antron Thomas, 37, Eufaula—domestic violence-coercion (simple assault)

SEPTEMBER 8

Ryan O’Brian Richards, 26, Eufaula—possession of synthetic narcotics and promoting prison contraband (drugs)

SEPTEMBER 10

Cory Joseph Clark, 31, Eufaula—failure to appear and criminal trespassing

Willie Frank Peterson, 36, Cuthbert, Ga.—failure to appear

SEPTEMBER 11

Bernard Jones, 46, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (alcohol)

Cordarell Lamar Hicks, 33, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana

SEPTEMBER 12

Samuel Parker Boutwell, 19, Dothan—possession of opium or derivative, two counts of possession of marijuana, driving under the influence

Incident/offense reports

JUNE 9

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Three body washes ($20.97) and one mouth wash ($6.99) were reported stolen.

Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Spruce Circle.

JUNE 10

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

An unattended death was reported from Anderson Drive.

SEPTEMBER 6

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One .40 caliber Glock 22 ($600), one 870 Remington .12 gauge ($500), and one Taser X26 ($600) were reported stolen.

SEPTEMBER 9

Criminal mischief-damage to private property first degree and traffic-duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle were reported from Jackson Street. One vehicle ($3,000) was reported damaged.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Wilson Street.

Destruction/desecration of burial grounds was reported from Gammage Road. Two headstones ($1,400) were reported damaged.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Meadow Lane. One windshield of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.

Aggravated assault/non-family/strong arm second degree was reported from Meadow Lane.

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Eufaula Avenue. One Roku television ($499) was reported stolen.

SEPTEMBER 10

Burglary/residence/no force first degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Comer Avenue. One Husqvarna chainsaw ($250) was reported stolen.  Power tools ($225) and one toolbox containing miscellaneous tools ($250) were reported stolen and later recovered. One kitchen sink ($260) was reported damaged.

Possession of synthetic narcotics and promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree were reported from East Barbour Street.

Failure to appear second degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Failure to appear second degree was reported from Highway 30/Cottonhill Road.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. Two pipe lids for septic tank ($120) were reported damaged.

SEPTEMBER 11

Aggravated assault/non-family/knife second degree was reported from Meadow Lane.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Saint Francis Road. One mailbox ($150) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One TCL television ($435) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from North Orange Street.

SEPTEMBER 12

Larceny/theft of property second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One HP Pentium laptop ($229), one HP laptop ($429), one laptop ($399), one iPad ($749), and one iPhone 12 ($679) were reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence (alcohol) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street. Three grams of marijuana ($30) were recovered.

Possession of opium or derivative and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from East Barbour Street at Riverside Drive. 

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lake Eufaula fishing report
News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

  • Updated

The water level is holding steady, the temperature is great, the stain is just right and the ever-so-slight chop in the morning is perfect for…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert