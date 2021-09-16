Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
JUNE 7
Jennifer Nicole Griffin, 42, Eufaula—larceny/theft-from residence
JUNE 10
Michael Ray Aderholt, 30, Clayton—failure to appear and bail jumping second degree
Traves Antron Thomas, 37, Eufaula—domestic violence-coercion (simple assault)
SEPTEMBER 8
Ryan O’Brian Richards, 26, Eufaula—possession of synthetic narcotics and promoting prison contraband (drugs)
SEPTEMBER 10
Cory Joseph Clark, 31, Eufaula—failure to appear and criminal trespassing
Willie Frank Peterson, 36, Cuthbert, Ga.—failure to appear
SEPTEMBER 11
Bernard Jones, 46, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (alcohol)
Cordarell Lamar Hicks, 33, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
SEPTEMBER 12
Samuel Parker Boutwell, 19, Dothan—possession of opium or derivative, two counts of possession of marijuana, driving under the influence
Incident/offense reports
JUNE 9
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Three body washes ($20.97) and one mouth wash ($6.99) were reported stolen.
Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Spruce Circle.
JUNE 10
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
An unattended death was reported from Anderson Drive.
SEPTEMBER 6
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One .40 caliber Glock 22 ($600), one 870 Remington .12 gauge ($500), and one Taser X26 ($600) were reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 9
Criminal mischief-damage to private property first degree and traffic-duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle were reported from Jackson Street. One vehicle ($3,000) was reported damaged.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Wilson Street.
Destruction/desecration of burial grounds was reported from Gammage Road. Two headstones ($1,400) were reported damaged.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Meadow Lane. One windshield of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.
Aggravated assault/non-family/strong arm second degree was reported from Meadow Lane.
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Eufaula Avenue. One Roku television ($499) was reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 10
Burglary/residence/no force first degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Comer Avenue. One Husqvarna chainsaw ($250) was reported stolen. Power tools ($225) and one toolbox containing miscellaneous tools ($250) were reported stolen and later recovered. One kitchen sink ($260) was reported damaged.
Possession of synthetic narcotics and promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree were reported from East Barbour Street.
Failure to appear second degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Failure to appear second degree was reported from Highway 30/Cottonhill Road.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. Two pipe lids for septic tank ($120) were reported damaged.
SEPTEMBER 11
Aggravated assault/non-family/knife second degree was reported from Meadow Lane.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Saint Francis Road. One mailbox ($150) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One TCL television ($435) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from North Orange Street.
SEPTEMBER 12
Larceny/theft of property second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One HP Pentium laptop ($229), one HP laptop ($429), one laptop ($399), one iPad ($749), and one iPhone 12 ($679) were reported stolen.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and driving under the influence (alcohol) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street. Three grams of marijuana ($30) were recovered.
Possession of opium or derivative and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from East Barbour Street at Riverside Drive.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).