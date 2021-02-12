Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11:
FEBRUARY 4
Antoine Demetrius Louder, 38, Eufaula—promoting prison contraband (drugs), possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of marijuana
FEBRUARY 10
Lucious Treneil Allen, 45, Eufaula—burglary-residence-no force and larceny/theft of article from auto
FEBRUARY 11
Charles Herbert Holloway, 34, Eufaula—possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police-making false report
INCIDENTS
The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11:
FEBRUARY 4
Possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from East Boundary Street. Three pre-rolled cigarettes containing marijuana and two clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance were recovered.
Promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree was reported from East Barbour Street. One clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance was recovered.
FEBRUARY 8
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Central Avenue. One Phoenix HP22 gun ($500) was reported stolen.
Burglary-bank type business-no force third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from State Docks Road. $80 was reported stolen.
FEBRUARY 9
Sexual misconduct was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
FEBRUARY 10
Causing of delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision of child was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Fairlane Drive. One zero-turn Husqvarna lawn mower ($2,500) and one Craftsman riding mower ($500) were reported stolen.
FEBRUARY 11
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported from School Street. 1.30 grams of cocaine ($35), one black straw containing a white powder and one marijuana grinder ($5) were recovered.
Criminal mischief third degree and harassing communications were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One white iPhone X ($350) was reported damaged.