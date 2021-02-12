Eufaula Police arrest report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11:

FEBRUARY 4

Antoine Demetrius Louder, 38, Eufaula—promoting prison contraband (drugs), possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of marijuana

FEBRUARY 10

Lucious Treneil Allen, 45, Eufaula—burglary-residence-no force and larceny/theft of article from auto

FEBRUARY 11

Charles Herbert Holloway, 34, Eufaula—possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police-making false report

INCIDENTS

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11:

FEBRUARY 4

Possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from East Boundary Street. Three pre-rolled cigarettes containing marijuana and two clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance were recovered.