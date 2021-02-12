 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11:

FEBRUARY 4

Antoine Demetrius Louder, 38, Eufaula—promoting prison contraband (drugs), possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of marijuana

FEBRUARY 10

Lucious Treneil Allen, 45, Eufaula—burglary-residence-no force and larceny/theft of article from auto

FEBRUARY 11

Charles Herbert Holloway, 34, Eufaula—possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing police-making false report

INCIDENTS

The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Feb. 4 through Feb. 11:

FEBRUARY 4

Possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from East Boundary Street. Three pre-rolled cigarettes containing marijuana and two clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance were recovered.

Promoting prison contraband (drugs) second degree was reported from East Barbour Street. One clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance was recovered.

FEBRUARY 8

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Central Avenue. One Phoenix HP22 gun ($500) was reported stolen.

Burglary-bank type business-no force third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from State Docks Road. $80 was reported stolen.

FEBRUARY 9

Sexual misconduct was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

FEBRUARY 10

Causing of delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision of child was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Fairlane Drive. One zero-turn Husqvarna lawn mower ($2,500) and one Craftsman riding mower ($500) were reported stolen.

FEBRUARY 11

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported from School Street. 1.30 grams of cocaine ($35), one black straw containing a white powder and one marijuana grinder ($5) were recovered.

Criminal mischief third degree and harassing communications were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One white iPhone X ($350) was reported damaged.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert